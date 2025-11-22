Jackson Rasmussen scores 22 as Idaho routs NAIA Eastern Oregon

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen poured in 22 points for Idaho, which shot at a highly efficient clip and routed Eastern Oregon 97-68 on Saturday night at ICCU Arena.

Rasmussen, a 6-foot-7 true frosh out of Meridian, shot 9 of 12 to pace the Vandals (3-2), who hit 54.5% of their field goals and went 13 of 31 (42%) from 3-point range. Idaho also doled out 17 assists to just eight turnovers.

Sophomore guards Miles Klapper and Kolton Mitchell, a Lake City High grad, contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Mountaineers (3-1), from the NAIA ranks, shot 37.5% from the floor and 10 of 24 (41.7%) from beyond the arc.