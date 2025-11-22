Seahawks vs. Titans: How to watch, keys to the game and prediction

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On paper, this is the perfect “get well” game for the Seahawks following last Sunday’s crushing, 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks again go on the road, where they had won 10 in a row before last weekend. They face a 1-9 Tennessee Titans team that is playing for interim coach Mike McCoy, is last in points scored (14.3 per game) and 30th in points allowed (27.3).

The Seahawks have fond memories of Nashville after spending four days there for joint practices and some team bonding a year ago August. Many players said this week that the joint practices helped the team form tighter relationships.

But the NFL was built on the legend of “Any Given Sunday,” as the Seahawks are well aware.

“Obviously, it’s the NFL, so you’re going to get everyone’s best shot,’’ Seahawks tight end AJ Barner said. “But we’ve got to handle business and get back on track. So it’s just like any other game, and we’re excited about it. It’ll be nice to get back on the road and start that streak back up.”

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup.

When, where: 10 a.m., Sunday, Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

TV: FOX, Kevin Kugler (play by play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sidelines).

Most recent game in series: The Seahawks emerged with a 20-17 win over the Titans in Nashville on Dec. 24, 2023 in the last meeting between the teams. Seattle leads the all-time series 11-7.

Point spread: Seahawks by 13.

Key injuries: The Seahawks declared wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) as out. Four players are questionable – running back Kenneth Walker III (glute), fullback Robbie Ouzts (personal matter/elbow), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and guard Grey Zabel (knee).

The Titans listed three players as out, notably receiver Elic Ayomanor (hamstring), who is the team’s second-leading receiver with 28 receptions for 334 yards.

Last week’s games: Both teams are coming off games that weren’t decided until the final plays. The Seahawks fell to 7-3 with a 21-19 loss against the Rams in Inglewood, Calif., and the Titans fell to 1-9 with a 16-13 loss to Houston.

The big story: Can quarterback Sam Darnold rebound after last week’s four interceptions and help Seattle avoid getting caught in a Tennessee trap?

This is a game the Seahawks need to win, and they need to play far more efficiently on offense to gain confidence entering the final third of the season.

That falls mostly on Darnold, who has thrown seven interceptions in the past four games and has lost three fumbles.

“It’s unacceptable,” Darnold said this week.

Teammates strongly defended him after the Rams game, and he has earned that support through his overall play. He’s still completing 70.2% of his passes.

But it’s also understood that nothing determines how far a team goes in a season as much as quarterback play. Darnold needs a good, solid game to allow the Seahawks to get the expected win without a lot of drama.

Key matchup: Seahawks offensive line vs. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The matchup of Tennessee’s defensive line against Seattle’s offensive line is the one that feels most dangerous for the Seahawks.

The Titans defensive line is ranked ninth this week by Pro Football Focus, led by Simmons, who has the best pass-rush grade of any interior defensive lineman this week.

“The athlete and how disruptive he is every down; he can put you in a negative play,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of Simmons, who was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has been to three Pro Bowls. “We’ve got to be aware of where he is on every single down.”

The Seahawks could have to field their third starting offensive line in three weeks if Zabel can’t play. Coach Mike Macdonald said Christian Haynes would step in if Zabel can’t play.

Key player: Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. A clean game from Darnold may be what the Seahawks need most Sunday.

But assuming he pulls that off, this could be another big day for Smith-Njigba. He is on pace for 1,948 yards this season, just off Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964 yards set in 2012 with Detroit.

Smith could have a big day against the Titans.

Though the Titans’ front – including former Seahawk Cody Barton at linebacker – has played pretty well, their secondary has struggled. The Titans also recently released veteran safety and former Seahawk Quandre Diggs.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is on injured reserve, and veteran Darrell Baker Jr. has stepped into his place alongside Jalyn Armour-Davis with rookie Marcus Harris as the team’s nickel corner.

Armour-Davis ranks 98th of 108 corners this week from PFF, Baker is 54th, and Harris barely played until the past three weeks.

Smith-Njigba shouldn’t have much trouble getting open.

Key stat: 20. Not to belabor the point, that’s the turnovers the Seahawks have this season, two more than any team entering the week.

On paper, the only way this game stays close is if the Seahawks make mistakes to keep Tennessee in it.

Other key questions

Can Seahawks’ run defense continue impressive streak? The Seahawks have gone 19 consecutive games without allowing a rusher to hit 100 yards. That ties the Colts for the longest active streak.

The Seahawks should have no trouble keeping that streak alive.

The Titans are last in the NFL in rushing at 78.9 per game and have gone over 100 as a team only twice all season. They do, however, have a capable running back in veteran Tony Pollard, who topped the 1,000-yard mark each of the past three seasons (two with Dallas), including the 2022 season when he got a Pro Bowl nod.

Pollard has 502 yards on 129 carries this season, 3.9 per attempt.

The Seahawks have allowed 100 or more yards rushing four times, including each of the past three games. But two came in blowout wins when the other team piled up some yards in garbage time.

Containing Tennessee’s running game would put more pressure on rookie quarterback Cam Ward – who spent the 2022-23 seasons at Washington State before transferring to Miami and becoming the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Will Kenneth Walker III get more of a workload? Macdonald said Monday that Walker is “earning more opportunities to get the ball.”

But that was before Walker showed up on the injury report Friday as questionable because of a glute injury that crept up during the week. Macdonald, though, said it was precautionary and that Walker will play against the Titans.

Walker is averaging 13.6 carries per game, which isn’t far off his career number of 14.4.

If Walker is healthy enough, that number could increase. He could also get the ball more in third-down/two-minute and short-yardage situations, where Zach Charbonnet has tended to get the bulk of the work.

The Seahawks could also look to get Walker more targets in the passing game – he has 14 catches on 15 targets this season for 127 yards.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Titans 6

Everything statistically points to a comfortable Seahawks win, especially the matchup of their defense against the Titans offense. The Seahawks have shown resilience from tough losses under Macdonald and have won 13 of their past 15 road games. This should be another happy trip home.