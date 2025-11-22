Spokane mayor and others briefly trapped in elevator Friday

Wrapping up a Friday meeting about legislative priorities for next year’s session in Olympia, eight city, county and state politicians and officials walked into an elevator in the Community Building in downtown Spokane.

They were stuck for about 20 minutes until the fire department arrived, shut off the power and pulled the doors open manually with assistance from the group stuck inside.

It was a sweaty 20 minutes for Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, Council members Kitty Klitzke and Zack Zappone, Councilwoman-elect Kate Telis, Spokane County Commissioner Chris Jordan, Spokane City Administrator Alexander Scott, city Policy Advisor Adam McDaniel and Luc Jasmin, Eastern Washington Outreach Representative for the governor’s office.

Spokane Councilman Paul Dillon had also been in the meeting. He took the stairs.

“I tried to pry the doors open,” Dillon wrote in a text.

The group initially tried to call other people in the building in the hopes that a button pressed on the outside would kick the elevator back into operation. Once that didn’t work, it came down to waiting for the cavalry to arrive in fire trucks and let them out.

“We were mostly just joking about being stuck in the elevator,” Zappone said.

“I did joke we should have had Paul in here so we could figure out the budget,” he added. Dillon and Zappone are on differing sides on the current debate over budget priorities.

Angela Chapman, manager of the Community Building, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It was ultimately amusing, but initially a little distressing,” Brown joked on Saturday.