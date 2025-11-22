Spokane Zephyr’s losing skid extended to four in 1-0 loss to Brooklyn

From Staff Reports

Spokane had stumbled lately, posting a 1-3-1 record in its last five games –three consecutive losses to Carolina, Tampa Bay and Dallas since Oct. 30.

As the first half of the season draws to a close, the Zephyr looked to snap a three-game skid without star forward Ally Cook - who leads the team in goals scored (four) – in a road match at Maimonides Park on Saturday against Brooklyn FC, a team that lost 11 straight games, but has clinched all three of its wins at home.

Brooklyn notched another home win against a fading Spokane team, scoring late to top the Zephyr 1-0.

Spokane’s back line was tested early as Brooklyn forward Rebecca Cooke danced around multiple defenders and hooked a shot on goal that Hope Hisey deflected in the second minute.

Brooklyn outshot the Zephyr 5-2 in the first 30 minutes.

It wasn’t until the 31st minute, when Ginger Fontenot netted a shot off a pass from Aryssa Mahrt – which was nullified due to an offsides call – that Spokane gained momentum and ramped up its aggression outshooting Brooklyn 2-1 in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

In the 33rd minute, Haley Thomas saved the ball from going out of bounds, as she dove to send a pass to Emma Jaskaniec in the penalty box.

Jaskaniec floated a close-range shot that was on target, but Brooklyn’s goalkeeper, Breanna Norris, denied it.

The Zephyr had eight more chances to score in the second half, including an opportunity in the 51st minute when Cameron Tucker hit the left goalpost from more than 35 yards away.

Both sides continued to trade shot attempts but Brooklyn’s defense, with 44 clearances, was able to shut down the Zephyr’s attack.

And at the 74-minute mark, Spokane surrendered its fourth-latest goal of the year as Sofia Lewis scored her second goal of the season for Brooklyn and the Zephyr’s losing streak extended to four.

Off a pass from Samantha Kroeger, Lewis dribbled to the top-left corner of the penalty box and chipped a shot over Hope Hisey, who leads the USL Super League in saves (46).

The Zephyr dominated possession with a 60.6% rate for the match.

Sarah McCoy led Spokane’s defense with six of its 24 clearances. Fontenot led its offense with two shots and two chances created. She also added a clearance and one blocked shot.

Spokane (3-6-5), ranked fifth, will hope to bounce back in an away match against undefeated first-place Lexington (5-0-5) at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Lexington SC Stadium. The game will be streamed on Peacock.