Whitworth men’s basketball stays unbeaten, rolls past Saint John’s

From staff reports

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The visiting Whitworth men’s basketball team separated early and stayed unbeaten, downing Saint John’s 74-58 on Saturday afternoon at Sexton Arena.

The Pirates (4-0) shot ahead on a 13-0 run in the first five minutes of the game and preserved their advantage the rest of the way, leading by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Senior Whitworth wing Stephen Behil led all players with 20 points and senior forward Caden Bateman added 11 for the Pirates, who shot 25 of 62 (40.3%) from the field, 7 of 30 (23.3%) from deep and 17 of 21 (81%) from the foul line.

Noah George scored 13 points to pace the Johnnies (2-2), who were held to 30.4% from the floor and 10 of 47 (21.3%) from distance.