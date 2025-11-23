Central Arkansas hammers Eastern Washington 92-65

From staff reports

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas scored the first 14 points and led by double digits the rest of the way in a 92-65 victory over the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team on Sunday at the Farris Center.

Senior Camren Hunter scored 19 points to lead the Bears, who had five players finish with at least 10 points.

Redshirt senior Isaiah Moses (17 points) and grad senior Johnny Radford (14 points) were Eastern’s lone double-digit scorers.

As a team, the Eagles (1-5) shot 37.3% (22 of 59), their worst game this season. The Bears (2-4), meanwhile, made 54.8% of their shots from the field (34 of 62), including 15 of 30 3-point attempts.

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell how aggressive a team is on film versus seeing them live,” EWU associate head coach Ryan Lundgren said in a postgame radio interview. “They wanted it more than us, and it showed from start to finish.”

Eastern had a season-high 14 offensive rebounds, but it also committed 22 turnovers, the Eagles’ most this year. The Bears turned those miscues into 38 points.

“We were playing on our heels on both sides of the ball,” Lundgren said. “We just were not aggressive enough tonight at all.”

Eastern will play at North Texas (4-2) on Tuesday, the Eagles’ last game before Thanksgiving.