Haiti’s Sunrise Airways suspends domestic flights after bullets hit aircraft

By Jacqueline Charles Miami Herald

A domestic flight was struck by bullets on Sunday while landing at the Guy Malary terminal of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, sources told the Miami Herald.

The aircraft, operated by Sunrise Airways, was arriving from Les Cayes in the country’s southwest region. No injuries were reported.

The airlines immediately suspended all arriving and departing flights to and from Port-au-Prince until further notice. It did not, however, say why flights were being grounded.

A spokesperson for the airline did not immediately respond to a Miami Herald inquiry nor did a spokesman for the police.

In its statement, the airline said it was grounding domestic flights “for strictly security-related reasons.”

“This decision was made in order to protect our passengers, crews, and operations, given the current security situation,” Sunrise Airways’ statement said. “We are closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and will resume operations as soon as conditions allow.

“The safety of our passengers and employees remains the company’s top priority. No risks will be taken until all conditions are fully met to operate safely.”

According to sources, one of the airline’s aircraft was struck by projectiles during its final approach.

Haiti has been under a ban by the Federal Aviation Administration since gangs fired upon three U.S. carriers as they flew over the capital. The ban doesn’t affect domestic carrier Sunrise, which operates the only flights between Haiti and the U.S.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime signed off on an assistance package for Sunrise to resume domestic operations. But the decision was taken without any visible improvements to the grounds of the airport. The FAA’s ban covers U.S. commercial carriers, although U.S. military flights have landed since then, including on Sunday.