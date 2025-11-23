Idaho women’s basketball makes short work of visiting CSUN

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s offense hummed and the Vandals dominated on the glass during another impressive win.

Idaho took a commanding lead in the first quarter and breezed past Cal State Northridge 89-56 on Sunday afternoon at ICCU Arena.

The Vandals (5-1), coming off a rout of UC Riverside in which they took control in the first quarter, used a 28-point first period in this one to go up by 17 and all but put away the Matadors (2-3). Idaho’s lead ballooned as the second half progressed.

Idaho, a top-30 scoring team in the nation, put six players in double figures, led by forward Lorena Barbosa’s 18 points. The Vandals shot 43.2% and 8 of 27 on 3s, and held CSUN to 31.9% on field-goal attempts. Idaho outmuscled the Matadors in the rebounding battle, 61-32.