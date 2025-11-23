Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Nov. 23

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Clarifying misstatements about hydro and salmon

In response to the opinion, “Clean power, abundant salmon: Both are possible” (Nov. 13). The headline promises balance, but the article does not deliver. Space is limited here, but several factual errors cannot go unaddressed.

First, the vital role of the Lower Snake River dams is misrepresented. The authors suggest the river is “blocked,” overlooking that all four dams have fully functioning fish ladders that allow adult salmon to migrate upstream. These projects also generate some of the lowest-cost, carbon-free electricity in the Northwest and, on average, provide more than 10% of the annual output of the federal hydropower system – far more than the article implies. The flexibility of these hydro units also provides critical contingency reserves during emergencies and supports the grid when variable resources like wind and solar fall short.

Second, the piece ignores decades of real progress in salmon recovery – progress made possible by billions of dollars in ratepayer investments in fish passage, habitat improvements, and hatcheries. It also omits the continued expansion of nontribal commercial gillnet seasons in Washington and Oregon, as well as the reality that large commercial trawlers intercept salmon by the ton in offshore fisheries every year. These are major factors that cannot simply be brushed aside.

Northwest residents deserve an honest conversation grounded in facts. Restoring salmon and sustaining an affordable, reliable clean-energy system are not at odds. In many ways, the headline of the original opinion piece is already true – we are achieving both today.

Scott Simms

Portland

Cost to all

Why are cost and taxes increasing in this state/city? Maybe it is because of our governor or attorney general or new mayor. What do they have in common?

Dave Darlow

Spokane

Rejecting sound

The Nov. 11 Spokesman-Review article, “Police request for ‘sound cannons’ scrapped as City Council balks” included a very misleading statement that suggests LRADs/sound cannons are necessary – “Police had to go door-to-door to notify residents to leave the area during a wildland blaze that swept Latah Valley in 2023, which was a ‘painstaking process.’ ”

In fact, the Spokane County emergency alerts system is not the same in 2025 as it was in 2023. The system’s technology, alert types and specific procedures have evolved to improve effectiveness, and it is subject to updates and changes. The most significant difference is that the alert system is a constantly evolving tool, with updates to its capabilities to better serve the public.

The article also stated, “the devices would be used ‘during events where it is crucial to the public that they are able to hear the commands being given during times of civil unrest.’ ” No, in fact, it is generally agreed that bull horns are effective tools for asking crowds to disperse because they are loud enough to be heard over a large distance.

Spokane is not experiencing “civil unrest” and does not need to purchase LRADs for emergency alerts.

Mary Benham

Spokane

Early education in Spokane deserves more than day care

Too often, people assume that day care is the same as early education – and that state funding covers both equally. That is not the case. Our most at-risk children need more than supervision; they need well-trained teachers, social workers and family support staff who help families navigate early learning and prepare children for public school success.

Peer-reviewed research shows that the first eight years of life are critical to brain development, emotional growth and lifelong learning. When we shortchange those early years, we pay the price later – in struggling students, stressed families and lost potential.

We also can’t ignore the people doing this vital work. Flat funding is a mockery of its importance. Early learning teachers deserve competitive, living wages. Without fair pay, these dedicated professionals are forced to leave for jobs that simply allow them to make ends meet – and our children lose the stability and quality they need most.

This issue is deeply personal to me. I was a Head Start child myself, and all three of my children attended Early Head Start and Head Start. My granddaughter, whom I am now raising, attended ECEAP. With an associate degree in Early Childhood Education and a master’s degree in social work, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative quality early learning can be.

Early education is not a luxury; it’s an investment in Spokane’s future – one that must be funded like it truly matters.

Trena Vay McHaley

Spokane Valley

Columbia River treaty vital

It was helpful and encouraging to have Tanya Riordan’s and Tom Soeldner’s Opinion reminder that the Columbia River and the CR Treaty are vital not just for power generation and flood risk management, but also for the watershed’s natural systems and all the life (land, wildlife and people including fishermen) that depend on them.

What is required, as they note, is a treaty that rebalances river management for the sake of fish and wildlife as well as for producing energy and minimizing flood risk. Ignoring the health of the river, its riverine life and the forests it nourishes will ultimately impoverish the Northwest and its generous way of life.

Killing the goose that lays the golden eggs is a good cautionary tale. The Columbia River is our goose. The whole system and its benefits must be included in decisions about it.

Salmon and other riverine creatures attract a web of animals that live on them (eagles, osprey, river otters, bears, wolverines, wolves, raccoons, skunks, foxes, bobcats, cougars, shrews, mice, squirrels, deer, aquatic and terrestrial invertebrates, and fungi to name a few). The river and salmon are critical to that web, spreading vital nutrients in the forests they travel through. Ecosystem function must be a third core and coequal purpose of the Treaty.

The river ecosystem is complex. Its governance should include representation for the health of the river. Current river management, which is done only by Bonneville Power and the Army Corps, denies the voices who can address this complexity.

Lunell Haught

Spokane

Build parking, keep taxes the same

The city wants to impose higher tax on open parking lots to incentivize the construction of parking garages. The extra tax does not get a desired result, as the tax will be passed on to the customers. They may lose a few customers, if they can find a cheaper space, which everyone does even now.

If the owner goes ahead to build a garage, what are the consequences? First, the large amount of investment and its cost – to cover that, the parking fee needs to be high. Incidentally, the taxes will go up. Also, the liability insurance cost will be higher.

The better way to get the owners to build parking garages will be for the city to join with the owners to raise tax-free bonds and keep the taxes at the same rate as now for about 10 years.

Mallur Nandagopal

Spokane

Silence is complicity

The Constitution of the United States Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 states: “The Congress shall have power…To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water;”

Our representative, Michael Baumgartner, took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” If he intends to uphold that oath, why is he silent in regard to the illegal and immoral use of the U.S. military in intimidating Venezuela and murdering humans in the Caribbean and Pacific?

The administration’s stated rationale for these illegal activities holds no water. Fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela. The vessels in question are nowhere near the borders of the United States. There is no evidence presented regarding the cargo of these vessels. The identities of those murdered are unknown. At best, we are told there is unspecified “intelligence” regarding these vessels.

In response to these illegal activities, Great Britain is no longer sharing intelligence with the United States. Our national security is being impair by this administration’s recklessness.

Silence is complicity in these matters. In not denouncing this administration’s illegalities, not demanding Congress’ execute its constitutional war making prerogatives, and therefore not upholding his oath, it is apparent Michael Baumgartner supports these abominations and is no longer fit to represent the 5th District.

Dan Muhm

Spokane

Disgusted by cartoon

Regarding the Dave Granlund “Cartoon” published Nov.18. Since when did the selling of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine become synonymous with wholesome American values like apple pie, baseball and Chevrolet? How can any responsible journalist, cartoonist or publisher equate the scum who make and sell these drugs as nothing more than vile human beings. Central American Drug Lords are not our friend! Their drugs have destroyed countless individuals, thousands of families and hundreds of communities across our country.

Equating drug traffickers as innocent recreational boaters is disgusting and reprehensible. What is even sadder, is the fact that The Spokesman Review would publish such garbage. It’s as if The Spokesman-Review wants to see more individuals high on drugs, wants to see more families destroyed and communities in ruin. Come on … you need to do better than this! There is nothing funny or humorous about drug runners and the lives they have destroyed and will continue to destroy unless we as a people do something about it.

Pat Monagle

Spokane