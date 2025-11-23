Pac-12 power rankings: WSU holds spot after narrow loss to JMU

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Welcome to the Hotline’s weekly assessment of the eight teams in the rebuilt Pac-12 that imagines them competing in the conference this season. (We’ll even recognize one lucky team as the regular-season champion.) The power rankings will be published each Sunday throughout the regular season.

1. San Diego State (9-2)

Result: beat San Jose State 25-3

Next up: at New Mexico (Friday at 12:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network)

Comment: The Aztecs held yet another opponent to single digits – that’s 7 of 11, if you’re scoring at home – and have left zero doubt as to the identity of the best team in our hypothetical conference. But their path into the College Football Playoff remains extraordinarily narrow. Tulane is the front-runner, given last week’s selection committee rankings. The Green Wave won Saturday and faces Charlotte (1-10) next weekend to advance to the American conference title game. (Previous: 1)

2. Boise State (7-4)

Result: beat Colorado State 49-21

Next up: at Utah State (Friday at 1 p.m. on CBS)

Comment: We gave serious consideration to leaving the No. 2 position vacant, such is the gap between the Aztecs and everyone else. The only hesitation with placing Boise State here is a recent lopsided loss to Fresno State, but it’s not like the Bulldogs have shown they deserve the spot with subsequent results. (Previous: 4)

3. Washington State (5-6)

Result: lost at James Madison 24-20

Next up: vs. Oregon State (3:30 p.m. on The CW)

Comment: The Cougars traveled so far only to come so close to securing a bowl berth. Instead, their pursuit of the sixth victory comes at home, on the final day of the season, against an opponent that has been like a sibling to WSU on all off-the-field matters since the summer of 2023. We aren’t suggesting Oregon State roll over, but both schools would benefit if one of them goes bowling. (Previous: 3)

4. Utah State (6-5)

Result: won at Fresno State 28-17

Next up: vs. Boise State (Friday 1 p.m. on CBS)

Comment: The Aggies performed Saturday like their penultimate game was the final chance to become bowl-eligible – and with the season finale against Boise State, it’s easy to see why. Their first road win came courtesy of a second half in which they outscored the Bulldogs 21-0. First-year coach Bronco Mendenhall has a major building block in place. (Previous: 5)

5. Fresno State (7-4)

Result: lost to Utah State 28-17

Next up: at San Jose State (7:30 p.m. on FS1)

Comment: We are out of the prediction game when it comes to the Bulldogs, perhaps the most erratic team listed here. In the back half of the season, they have lost badly to Colorado State, thumped Boise State and blown a 10-point halftime lead, at home, to Utah State. (Previous: 2)

6. Texas State (5-6)





Result: beat UL Monroe 31-14

Next up: vs. South Alabama (12 p.m. on ESPN+)

Comment: A bowl berth – and the additional practices that come with it – would help the Bobcats prepare for their next chapter. We never expected them to need all 12 games to win six, but here they are: facing a sub-.500 opponent for the right to a postseason bid. That said, South Alabama has won three of its last four and just upset Southern Mississippi. (Previous: 6)

7. Oregon State (2-9)





Result: did not play

Next up: at Washington State (3:30 p.m. on The CW)

Comment: Look for the Beavers to have a head coach in place within three or four days of their finale.) If the process requires more time, something will have gone wrong.) Our hunch: OSU picks former Wisconsin and Pittsburgh coach Paul Chryst, who served two stints on the Beavers’ staff decades ago and, notably, is a mentor to current Cal coach Justin Wilcox. (Previous: 7)

8. Colorado State (2-9)





Result: lost at Boise State 49-21

Next up: vs. Air Force (Friday at 12 p.m. on FS1)

Comment: Perhaps no result for the eight teams listed here makes less sense than CSU’s blowout victory over Fresno State in the middle of the season, just before coach Jay Norvell was let go. It’s the Rams’ only win over an FBS opponent. (Previous: 8)