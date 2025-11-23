Possible intoxicated driver collision on Highway 395 involves six, injures two

A suspected intoxicated driver attempted to run away from the scene of a three-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 395 north of Spokane that left two injured.

Charges are still pending for suspected intoxicated driver Matthew Hall, 45, from Deer Park, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.

At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Hall was driving a 1998 Honda Accord north on Highway 395, about 9 miles north of Spokane. Behind him in the same lane was 26-year-old Brooke Goins, driving a 2004 Dodge Ram with 26-year-old Abigail Goins and an 18-month-old girl as passengers, all from Elk.

Hall neared the right turn for West Russell Lane, where a third vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Legacy, was waiting at the stop sign to turn onto Route 395. Driving the Subaru was a 17-year-old with a 17-year-old in the passenger seat, both from Colbert.

Hall drove his Honda through the adjacent ditch, crossing onto Russell Lane and colliding with the Subaru waiting at the stop sign. Hall’s Honda pushed the Subaru into traffic on Route 395, colliding with the Goins’ pickup. Both 17-year-old occupants of the Subaru were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

All three vehicles stopped in the northbound ditch. Hall ran away on foot, but authorities later apprehended him and transported him to Deaconess North.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.