Seattle Kraken can’t get win vs. Islanders in coach Lane Lambert’s return

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

A scoreless game gave way to the Kraken’s 10th overtime game in just 22 outings this season. Kyle Palmieri won it on the New York Islanders’ fourth shootout attempt Sunday night at UBS Arena, 1-0.

The Kraken are headed home with a 2-1-1 road swing record, and five out of a possible eight standings points.

The trip finale wasn’t a thrilling affair. Weariness likely played a factor, as both sides played the previous day. New York (13-8-2) lost 2-1 at home to the St. Louis Blues, while the Kraken beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime on Brandon Montour’s goal.

“Everybody stayed focused. Everybody wanted it. You could see it,” Kraken forward Freddy Gaudreau said. “Those are not easy games, but we found a way to stay in the game.”

In this uneasy truce, the Kraken couldn’t afford any shakiness from goaltender Joey Daccord, one of two players who didn’t play Saturday. The other was winger Jani Nyman, who was healthy scratched against the Penguins but switched places with Oscar Fisker Mølgaard on Sunday.

Daccord was up for the challenge. He made stops, even as the Islanders came at him in steady, 2-on-1 waves during the first 10 minutes of the second period. He stopped all 34 shots he faced for his seventh career shutout.

The Islanders had a 70-57 advantage in shot attempts and 34-19 edge in shots on goal.

“It’s just a common theme right now — shot volume, or lack thereof,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “We passed up too many shots again. So at some point, we’ve got to figure this out.

“I think we’re looking for something better, and I don’t understand why. You’ve gotta shoot the puck. That’s the only way you can score goals, and I’ve said it over and over again.”

Daccord’s goals saved above expected was 4.23, per Moneypuck. That statistic measures how many more goals a netminder has prevented compared to an average goalie, based on the quality of shots.

Each team had a single, scoreless regulation power play. Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz tried to feed teammate Mason Marchment as their man advantage expired, but the feed hit a stick on the way through the crease, so the Kraken failed to record an official shot on goal during the Islanders penalty.

On the flip side, a long and frustrating streak ended. The Kraken had allowed a power-play goal in nine straight games, but did not give one up to the Islanders.

There was a too-good-to-be-true attempted connection between the Kraken’s young trio of Shane Wright, Nyman and Berkly Catton, the latter of which is still waiting on his first goal 17 games into his NHL career. Islanders goalie David Rittich swallowed Catton’s unscreened shot.

Bottom-six Kraken center Gaudreau has been limited to nine games this season due to injury and is still waiting on his first goal in a Seattle jersey. He was first up in the shootout and scored, the only one to beat Rittich on Sunday.

Even though he has never hit 20 goals in a season, newcomer Gaudreau should be a go-to on a team that has historically struggled in the shootout. He has the fifth highest career shootout scoring percentage (minimum 10 attempts) among active NHL players at 55%, according to league records. That’s good for 12th all-time.

New York’s Bo Horvat had to score to extend the shootout and he did, with a top-shelf snipe so briefly in the net it was almost undetectable. Chandler Stephenson missed for Seattle, then Palmieri sealed the victory for the home team.

Seattle hasn’t won the second game of a back-to-back in 17 attempts. The last time the Kraken won the second game stubbornly remains March 5, 2024. They did manage a standings point Sunday, which is a first in that scenario this season.

Lambert made his first return to UBS Arena with the 11-5-6 Kraken. He was behind the Islanders bench from 2022-24 in his only other NHL head coaching gig. He guided the Islanders to the postseason in his lone full season as head coach, but was gone by January of the next year.

“That was not fun. That was a low point, for sure,” Lambert told The Seattle Times this fall. “But you have to dust yourself off, get up off the mat and reestablish yourself.”

The Kraken have a relatively relaxed stretch coming up. They don’t play again until Wednesday against the Dallas Stars, and take the ice just three times in the next week and a half.