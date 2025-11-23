U.S. senators from Connecticut leading legislation to revamp background checks on gun sales nationwide

By Stephen Underwood Hartford Courant Hartford Courant

Democratic U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are leading a bill to expand federal background checks to all gun sales made in the United States, officials said.

The legislation, called the Background Check Expansion Act, is being reintroduced by a bipartisan group of 45 senators including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-Ill). The bill would require background checks for the sale or transfer of all firearms. Currently, unlicensed or private sellers are not required to conduct a background check prior to transferring a firearm, lawmakers say.

“Nearly 90% of Americans – including the overwhelming majority of gun owners – support universal background checks,” Murphy said. “It’s just common sense that somebody who can’t pass a background check shouldn’t be able to buy a deadly firearm. As Trump endangers lives by getting rid of successful, bipartisan programs that brought down gun violence rates, we’re working to keep guns away from violent criminals and make communities safer.”

The background check requirement would extend to all unlicensed sellers, whether they do business online, at gun shows or out of their home, according to the bill. Exceptions to the Background Check Expansion Act include transfers between law enforcement officers, temporarily loaning firearms for hunting and sporting events, providing firearms as gifts to immediate family members, transferring a firearm as part of an inheritance or temporarily transferring a firearm for immediate self-defense.

“A few years ago, the Senate proved we could enact commonsense gun reform with the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. But we must go further,” Schumer said. “A vast majority of Americans support background checks, and it’s nothing but obedience to the gun lobby and special interests to continue to block the will of the people. As the author of the original Brady Bill, I have dedicated my career to fighting tooth and nail to advance gun safety legislation. This legislation is a vital, broadly supported and long-overdue step in the right direction and will save countless lives in our country from the scourge of gun violence.”

The bill would strengthen the Brady Background Check System, which requires all federally licensed firearms dealers to run checks through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The legislation was enacted in 1993 and named after former White House press secretary James Brady, who was shot during the assassination attempt of President Ronald Reagan in 1981. The background checks are meant to prevent prohibited purchasers from obtaining a gun.

“Our commonsense legislation to expand background checks for all gun sales will spare countless communities from the terror, tragedy and trauma of gun violence. A national standard for comprehensive background checks is long overdue. I’ll keep fighting to make sure this lifesaving measure becomes law,” said Blumenthal.

Multiple gun violence prevention organizations have also endorsed the legislation, including Sandy Hook Promise.

“Children deserve to grow up safe in their schools, homes, and communities. Expanding background checks is not just good policy, but a vital step to protect kids and give families peace of mind,” said Mark Barden, co-founder of the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund and father of Daniel Barden, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.