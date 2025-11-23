WSU women’s basketball remains winless, falls to Missouri

From staff reports

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A poor shooting performance doomed Washington State, which fell behind by a big margin in the first half and stumbled again in what’s been a dismal start to the season.

The Cougars remained winless, absorbing a 71-54 loss to Missouri on Sunday afternoon in the WBCA Showcase at State Farm Fieldhouse.

WSU (0-6) trailed by 16 points late in the first half, then cut the deficit to nine early in the fourth quarter, but got no closer as Mizzou (5-2) used an 8-0 run to pull away.

The Cougs shot 29.2% from the field and 7 of 31 (22.6%) from 3-point distance. Guard Eleonora Villa (24 points, 10 of 20) was the bright spot.

Shannon Dowell had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers, who shot 48.2%.