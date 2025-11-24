Diddy caught on tape: New video shows fallen rapper behind bars

By Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

After more than a year after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and sex crimes trial, video has emerged of Combs at his new prison.

On Sunday, TMZ shared the footage of the fallen rapper at FCI Fort Dix, in New Jersey. He’s seen in one part of the clip surrounded by books and then in another walking down a hallway.

Two things may surprise people: Combs is all smiles, and his hair, as previously seen in court sketches, has gone all gray.

The celebrity gossip outlet reports Combs was filmed at his job in the chapel’s library, organizing and record keeping as well as handing out books to fellow inmates.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 56, was transferred from MDC Brooklyn last month. He’ll serve out the remainder of his sentence at the New Jersey facility after being convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the Star Island resident will be out June 2028, a month later than originally planned. It’s unclear why the date changed, but he was reportedly caught with homemade alcohol, aka moonshine, and talking to two people on a phone call, two big no-nos.

The disgraced mogul’s rep Juda S. Engelmayer denied any wrongdoing, saying Combs’ “sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

Engelmayer’s statement on the other alleged infraction: “The phone call he was on was initiated by an attorney and it was attorney client privilege and appropriate.”