Getting There: Thanksgiving travel rush begins

With travel increasing this Thanksgiving holiday, officials are advising people to prepare ahead to ensure they make it safely to their final destination.

Heidi Dettmer, director of marketing for AAA Washington, said more than 81 million people nationwide are expected to travel this year, a 2% increase from last year. About 90% of those travelers are expected to drive, which will contribute to increased delays on the roads. Airports are also anticipating high volumes, she said.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is forecasting over 900,000 travelers by plane between Wednesday and Dec. 1, Dettmer said.

“We also know that over 300,000 people are expected to use Washington state ferries during the Thanksgiving holiday,” Dettmer said.

In a news release, the Spokane International Airport said more than 150,000 airline seats are scheduled to arrive and depart this week, up 1.4% from last year. Top destinations include Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida ; Los Angeles; Auckland, New Zealand; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The airport recommends passengers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time to allow for parking, moving through the terminal and checking luggage. They note that with shifting weather patterns, flights may be delayed, making it important for passengers to stay updated on flight details.

Peak travel times each day are expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., when nearly 3,500 passengers will be arriving and departing.

For those driving, Dettmer said the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are historically the busiest days, especially in the evenings, and she expects the same this year.

“If you’re west of the mountains, you can always count on I-5 for some congestion on busier days, both in the north and the south, and then going over the mountains, we expect I-90 corridor over the Cascades and Snoqualmie Pass to be quite busy, as well as U.S. Highway 2,” Dettmer said.

In Spokane, she said congestion is expected downtown, on North Division near the Providence medical buildings and on roads near Gonzaga University.

Transportation spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation Tina Werner said that between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday will be the busiest, particularly on Interstate 90 from Cle Elum to North Bend, Washington. She said delays will climb again between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Werner added that Washington’s weather can be unpredictable this time of year, so travelers should consider buying tire chains and begin preparing their vehicles.

“If you’re going over a mountain pass, weather can change rapidly so it’s in their best interest to make sure your vehicles and also maybe a safety kit in your vehicle. Make sure your windshield wipers and your headlights are working,” Werner said. “Little things like that really do make a difference.”

The National Weather Service expects light snow to pass through the Inland Northwest during Thanksgiving week. According to the outlook, snow showers and breezy winds began Sunday and will continue through Wednesday night around the Snoqualmie, Stevens and Cascade passes.

“Consider alternate routes. Have a backup plan. If the road to grandma’s house all of a sudden is closed due to a collision, think about what that alternate route may be,” Werner said.

Last year, Dettmer said AAA responded to nearly 600,000 emergency roadside assistance calls, with the top three issues being car breakdowns due to lack of maintenance, dead batteries and flat tires.

Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said about 1,000 of those calls pertained to travelers in Idaho over the Thanksgiving holiday travel window. He said this year, they estimate about 478,000 Idahoans will hit the road for Thanksgiving, with top destinations being Las Vegas, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Honolulu and Anaheim, California.

Conde said gas prices will be a bit higher than last year. On the national level, gas will be about 5 cents more than a year ago, he said. In Idaho, he said it should be around 15 cents more.

Despite the increase, Conde doesn’t expect it to deter most travelers.

He suggests travelers complete pre-trip inspections, especially if car batteries are 3 years old or tires show wear.

“Obviously, you’re getting close to the point where you’re running out of time, but you still have some time, maybe on Monday or Tuesday, to get somebody to just quick eyeball it for you and make sure there’s not any glaring issues,” Conde said.

“But if you’ve noticed an unusual sound or an unusual vibration when you’re driving, now’s the time to address those issues before you try to hit the road,” he said.