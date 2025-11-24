Letter to the Editor for Monday, Nov. 24

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Federal Education Scholarship Tax Credit Program not going away

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal released a “Statement on the Reckless School Privatization Tax Credit Passed by Congress” in which he attacked the Federal Education Scholarship Tax Credit Program as a “scheme seeking to use public taxpayer dollars to fund private, religious and for-profit schools all over the country.” His description of this program is misguided and out of touch. But, instead of trying to convince him otherwise, it is time to face the facts:

• The program is not going away.

• Within a few years, Washington residents are likely to direct upwards of $100 million annually to scholarship-granting organizations to take advantage of available tax credits.

• These funds will be available to all students – public and private – for qualified educational expenses including tutoring, after-school enrichment, textbooks, technology, and services for students with disabilities.

• Most families will be eligible to use the funds, even families earning up to 300% of the HUD area median income, not just the wealthy.

• The program will have no effect on the state budget and will not redirect any funds currently allocated to public schools.

• For students in Washington to benefit, Gov. Bob Ferguson must opt in and allow the state to participate.

When the time comes, Ferguson must opt in. It just makes sense. Opting out won’t stop the giving – it simply redirects all those dollars to children in other states. It is time for Ferguson to set aside his disagreement with the program and do what is best for Washington K-12 students.

Thomas Lambert

Spokane