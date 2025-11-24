Recap and highlights: No. 12 Gonzaga pulls away from No. 8 Alabama to win 95-85

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga withstood one blow after another from Alabama and Labaron Philon Jr.
The Zags weren’t always successful when it came to limiting the dynamic sophomore guard, but were good enough everywhere else to prevail in a close game and pick up their biggest nonconference win of the season up to this point.
Gonzaga trailed early and let Alabama back in late, but a team that struggled in tight-game situations showed resolve on Monday, holding on for a 95-85 victory in Las Vegas.
Philon Jr induced more headaches than Mark Few and his coaching staff care to count, scoring 29 points on 11 of 18 from the field, 3 of 6 from the 3-point line and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.
But Gonzaga’s defense came up with timely stops and key rebounds, mounting a 12-point lead with less than three minutes to play to pick up a top-10 win and stay in the mix for a Players Era championship.
Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster led Gonzaga in the scoring column with 21 points and came up with many of the Zags’ most critical plays, turning a steal into a transition dunk with just over four minutes to play to open up a two-possession lead.
Grant-Foster also had seven rebounds, claiming five of the 20 offensive boards Gonzaga accumulated throughout Monday’s game. The senior wing added two blocks and a steal to his final tally.
Gonzaga got big games from veteran posts Graham Ike and Braden Huff, who combined to score 39 points and pull down 19 rebounds. Ike missed his first six shots from the field but shrugged off the slow start to finish with 22 points and 11 rebounds – his fourth double-double in six games. Huff had 18 points on 9 of 12 shooting and hauled down eight rebounds.
The Zags struggled shooting from behind the arc, making just 6 of 22 (27%), but came up with the ones that mattered. After missing four straight to start the game, transfer guard Adam Miller connected on his first 3 midway through the second half to give the Zags their biggest lead up to that point at 60-51.
The Crimson Tide quickly erased the deficit and briefly pulled in front, but the Zags closed strong, getting another timely 3-pointer from senior Steele Venters, who had 12 points on 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.
Alabama led for 15 minutes in the first half, but Gonzaga surged in the final three minutes, tying it at 36-36 when Ike dished underneath to Huff for a two-handed jam before taking a two-point lead on Huff’s driving layup the next possession.
Gonzaga executed a perfect offensive set on its final possession in the first half. Saint-Supery curled around the right side of the 3-point arc before shoveling inside to Huff, who redirected the ball back outside to Steele Venters. Wide open, the senior wing buried a 3-pointer that gave the Zags a 45-42 lead at the break.
The Zags resume play in Vegas with a 6:30 p.m. (TruTV) tipoff on Wednesday against Maryland (4-1). Not long after Gonzaga’s game finished, the Terrapins were taking the floor to UNLV in tonight’s nightcap at MGM Grand Garden Arena.