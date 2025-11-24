Recap and highlights: No. 12 Gonzaga pulls away from No. 8 Alabama to win 95-85

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga withstood one blow after another from Alabama and Labaron Philon Jr.

The Zags weren’t always successful when it came to limiting the dynamic sophomore guard, but were good enough everywhere else to prevail in a close game and pick up their biggest nonconference win of the season up to this point.

Gonzaga trailed early and let Alabama back in late, but a team that struggled in tight-game situations showed resolve on Monday, holding on for a 95-85 victory in Las Vegas.

Philon Jr induced more headaches than Mark Few and his coaching staff care to count, scoring 29 points on 11 of 18 from the field, 3 of 6 from the 3-point line and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

But Gonzaga’s defense came up with timely stops and key rebounds, mounting a 12-point lead with less than three minutes to play to pick up a top-10 win and stay in the mix for a Players Era championship.

Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster led Gonzaga in the scoring column with 21 points and came up with many of the Zags’ most critical plays, turning a steal into a transition dunk with just over four minutes to play to open up a two-possession lead. Alabama Athletics / YouTube

Grant-Foster also had seven rebounds, claiming five of the 20 offensive boards Gonzaga accumulated throughout Monday’s game. The senior wing added two blocks and a steal to his final tally.

Gonzaga got big games from veteran posts Graham Ike and Braden Huff, who combined to score 39 points and pull down 19 rebounds. Ike missed his first six shots from the field but shrugged off the slow start to finish with 22 points and 11 rebounds – his fourth double-double in six games. Huff had 18 points on 9 of 12 shooting and hauled down eight rebounds.

The Zags struggled shooting from behind the arc, making just 6 of 22 (27%), but came up with the ones that mattered. After missing four straight to start the game, transfer guard Adam Miller connected on his first 3 midway through the second half to give the Zags their biggest lead up to that point at 60-51.

The Crimson Tide quickly erased the deficit and briefly pulled in front, but the Zags closed strong, getting another timely 3-pointer from senior Steele Venters, who had 12 points on 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Alabama led for 15 minutes in the first half, but Gonzaga surged in the final three minutes, tying it at 36-36 when Ike dished underneath to Huff for a two-handed jam before taking a two-point lead on Huff’s driving layup the next possession.

Gonzaga executed a perfect offensive set on its final possession in the first half. Saint-Supery curled around the right side of the 3-point arc before shoveling inside to Huff, who redirected the ball back outside to Steele Venters. Wide open, the senior wing buried a 3-pointer that gave the Zags a 45-42 lead at the break. The Zags resume play in Vegas with a 6:30 p.m. (TruTV) tipoff on Wednesday against Maryland (4-1). Not long after Gonzaga’s game finished, the Terrapins were taking the floor to UNLV in tonight’s nightcap at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov 24, 2025, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

15:27 - BAMA 9, GU 7: Labaran Philon Jr. has Alabama ahead early with five points.

Tyon Grant-Foster has five early points for the Zags.

Both teams are looking to push the pace.

11:08 - BAMA 17, GU 15: Alabama holds a narrow lead about mid-way through the first half.

The Zags are only shooting 33% from the field but have stayed in the game with offensive rebounding.

7:22 - BAMA 27, GU 24: The Tide still hold a narrow lead but Graham Ike has made consecutive shots after starting the game 0 for 6.

Both teams are struggling from 3-point range, shooting 3 of 16 combined.

Grant-Foster provided a first-half highlights, making a circus floater that resulted in a 3-point play.

3:30 - BAMA 36, GU 34: Gonzaga takes a brief lead before Philon answers with a 3-pointer.

Philon is up to 12 points.

After a slow start, Ike has 10 points and four rebounds.

0:05 - GU 45, BAMA 42: Venters hits a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Gonzaga a lead seconds before halftime.

Halftime

After trailing for much of the first half, a 3-pointer by Venters helps the Zags lead 45-42.

Gonzaga started to find its groove as the first half wore on. The Zags are shooting 50% from the field, led by Braden Huff’s 12 points.

GU’s frontcourt has shown its strength with Huff leading the team with 12 points and Ike up to 10.

Alabama guard Philon has a game-high 13 points.

Second half

14:14 - GU 60, BAMA 53: Gonzaga has stretched out its lead to start the second half.

The Zags’ smothering defense has made it difficult for every Alabama player not named Philon.

Huff leads GU with 14 points.

11:09 - BAMA 61, GU 60: The Tide has regained the lead after a 10-0 run.

Philon leads all scorers with 25 points.

7:40 - GU 69, BAMA 67: Alabama will head to the foul line with a chance to tie the game after the timeout.

Grant-Foster has made his presence felt with a team-high 15 points.

6:58 - BAMA 71, GU 69: Aden Holloway makes a corner 3-pointer to pull Alabama ahead.

4:00 - GU 79, BAMA 74: Grant-Foster comes up with the steal and breakaway dunk to give the Zags a little cushion.

Grant-Foster has 19 points on 9 of 16 shooting.

3:23 - GU 84, BAMA 74: Venters knocks in a 3-pointer and Ike scores a layup to push the Zags’ lead to double digits.

1:02 - GU 88, BAMA 79: Gonzaga looking to close out Alabama over the final minute.

Grant-Foster has 21 points.

Starting 5s

Gonzaga starters: Mario Saint-Supery, Tyon Grant-Foster, Adam Miller, Braden Huff, Graham Ike.

Alabama starters: Aden Holloway, Labaron Philon Jr., Houston Mallette, Taylor Bol Bowen, Aiden Sherrell.

Pregame

Gonzaga (5-0) will look to assert itself as one of the best teams in the country in a top-15 nonconference matchup against No. 8 Alabama (3-1).

Although it’s a neutral site game, Gonzaga should be represented well at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The Zags last played a week ago, dismantling Southern Utah in the Kennel.

Labaran Philon Jr. and the Crimson Tide will post a greater threat. Gonzaga’s defense will be tested against Alabama’s lead guard who is averaging 20.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

📍 Las Vegas, Nev.



🏟️ No. 12 #Gonzaga (5-0) vs. No. 8 #Alabama (3-1), 6:30 p.m., TNT



📊GU: Graham Ike (17.0 ppg), Ike (9.2 rpg), Braeden Smith (4.6 apg)



Game preview

