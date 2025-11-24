Marjorie Taylor Greene says GOP ‘likely’ to lose 2026 midterms

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Days after announcing she’ll leave the House of Representatives at the start of the new year, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she expects the Democratic party to take control of Congress in 2026.

“Now that House members are switching gears into campaign mode and will be fighting for their lives, our legislative majority has been mostly wasted,” Greene posted on social media Monday. “Our best shot was the first 6-9 months. And when Republicans likely lose the midterms it will become total and complete political war and gridlock once again.”

The former Trump diehard said Friday she hasn’t fit in to the Washington D.C. culture since joining Congress in 2020 – and doesn’t want to participate in a bitter party primary to keep her seat, which might have been necessary since her relationship with President Trump soured in recent weeks.

Among her issues with the president is his handling of the investigation of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Trump’s reference to her as a “traitor” and a “lunatic.”

On Monday, Greene said the “wicked snow globe of Washington D.C.” is more insidious than outsiders realize and complained her colleagues were more interested in party loyalty than passing legislation that provides jobs and strengthens the economy.

“What is the convincing message for 2026 and likely 2028?” Greene asked. “It will be the American people asking candidates, ‘what tangible thing have you done for me and how did it or will it make my life better?’”

The Republican Party has enjoyed control of the House and the Senate since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January. Both parties have gone to great lengths, including redistricting state electorates, to gain an advantage in next year’s midterm election. A GOP loss in either branch of Congress could complicate matters for President Trump as he tries to advance his political agenda before leaving office after the 2028 presidential election.