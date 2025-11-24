‘New reality of college basketball’: Strong competition, NIL revenue draws Gonzaga to Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS – Welcome to a new era of college basketball tournaments – the Players Era Festival.

The Players Era, in just its second year, has a stacked field of 18 teams playing in the best Feast Week tournament, each earning as much as $1 million and potentially more with $1 million awarded to the tournament champion after playing three high-level games.

Gonzaga, which watched from afar while playing in a loaded Battle 4 Atlantis last November in the Bahamas, is one of those 18 teams. The Zags just might be one of the 32 teams a year from now, reportedly the Players Era’s target number next November, though that’s not set in stone.

“It’s just the new reality of college basketball,” Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said about 30 minutes prior to the 12th-ranked Zags’ taking on No. 8 Alabama at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. “A lot of economics that drive decisions, but also you go where the competition is. This is currently an incredible field of terrific teams that we need to build our resume for what we’ve done traditionally in the non-conference.”

NIL money is increasingly the name of the game in college athletics these days, particularly in football and men’s basketball. The Players Era is drawing many of the nation’s top squads after assembling a quality field and cutting big paychecks to the schools in 2024.

“It (money) is certainly a large factor in your decision faking, but it’s not the only thing.” Standiford said. “In some ways it’s the tail wagging the dog. You have great teams here, and that’s the first and foremost important reason to be here. But it’s always an opportunity and exposure for our players and the revenue matters.

“Anytime we can find a way to generate revenue that’s not on the backs of our fans, that’s our goal.”

Standiford lightly pumped the brakes on speculation that GU has committed to the next two Players Era tournaments.

“It’s not that clear at this point,” he said. “We’re certainly committed for this year and we have options moving forward.”

Gonzaga fans were well represented at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the Zags rolled to a 95-85 victory. The school easily surpassed its 500-ticket guarantee. It was reminiscent of Gonzaga’s fan base at the West Coast Conference Tournament, held annually at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“We have a great turnout, a lot of enthusiasm,” Standiford said. “I’m expecting it to be similar to what we see around the conference tournament where a lot of non season-ticket holders are down here. We’ll get to know a lot more folks. It’ll be a fun week.”

And something of a new normal week in the future for college basketball’s elite programs.

“It’s different, it’s change, it’s part of the progress, it’s the reality of what it’s going to take to compete in college basketball,” Standiford said. “You’re going to have to generate revenue. It’s really sad to see a place like Maui struggle to pull in teams because it’s been a remarkable tournament and a remarkable place, but I also recognize for a lot of programs that hasn’t been accessible. This is maybe more accessible.”