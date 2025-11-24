11-year-old boy dies in house fire in northwest Spokane

Spokane firefighters look through the basement windows of a house at 4030 W. Rowan Ave., where an 11-year-old boy died during a house fire. The boy’s grandmother, mother and sisters were also in the home but escaped. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Fire investigators suspect an 11-year-old boy started a fire in his basement bedroom early Monday morning and died as the fire injured six people and killed three pets.

The fire at 4030 W. Rowan Ave. was reported around 12:20 a.m. after callers reported that people were trapped inside of a burning home near Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, the Spokane Fire Department reported. Firefighters found flames coming out of a basement window of the single-story house, according to department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter.

De Ruyter said the boy’s grandmother woke up and attempted to put the fire out and find her grandson.

When firefighters arrived, they entered through the front door and found the grandmother disoriented inside before escorting her to safety outside. Efforts to get down the inside stairs to the basement were stalled by heavy smoke and intense heat, according to a department news release.

After fire crews hosed down the inside of the home enough to cool the stairwell and descend, they entered the basement bedroom where the fire started and found the boy. They removed him through a basement window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the boy has not been publicly disclosed.

Fire investigators believe the boy and his grandmother had been sleeping in the basement bedroom. She awoke to a small fire in a corner of the bedroom and attempted to smother it with clothing and find her grandson but had to flee upstairs as the fire and smoke grew, de Ruyter said.

She alerted three other children and their mother on the main floor. They escaped and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The grandmother was treated for smoke inhalation but declined hospital transport. Two dogs and a cat were killed.

“Fire investigators have determined that the fire was incendiary in nature, caused by the deceased child igniting combustible materials,” the fire department wrote.

The fire department noted that children who have a history of playing with or starting fires should be referred to the department’s Youth Fire-Setting Prevention Program at (509) 625-7058.