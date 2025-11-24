Three takeaways: Big three guides Gonzaga past Alabama

LAS VEGAS – Here are three observations from No. 12 Gonzaga’s 95-85 win over No. 8 Alabama at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday.

Big three for GU

The Zags’ frontcourt tandem of Graham Ike and Braden Huff is regarded as one of the nation’s best. They were effective again versus the Crimson Tide and they had some company with Tyon Grant-Foster making major contributions offensively and defensively.

Ike endured another cold start. He misfired on his first six shots before breaking the ice with an 8-footer with 8 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half en route to 10 points by the break. He was scoreless for the first 10:35 in a recent road win over Arizona State before pouring in 11 points before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Huff picked up the slack with 12 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting and finished with 18 points. Ike, after another cold stretch in the second half, had 21 points, including three important baskets in the final five minutes.

Grant-Foster was solid throughout, but elevated his game in the second half, scoring 14 of his 21 points. He warmed up quickly with an offensive rebound and layup that gave GU a 47-44 lead with 18:57 remaining.

The 6-foot-7 forward added a dunk and another jam after a steal pushing Gonzaga’s lead to 79-74. Grant-Foster’s five offensive rebounds helped GU dominate that statistic, 20-13, over Alabama. He added two blocks.

Timely Steele

Gonzaga wing Steele Venters, sidelined the last two seasons by injuries, had his best game of the young season.

The former Eastern Washington Eagle buried a season-high four 3-pointers, all seemingly at key moments. The first cut Alabama’s lead to 21-18 in the opening half. The second broke a 42-42 tie in the closing seconds of the first half.

His third 3 gave Gonzaga a 63-61 lead with just under 11 minutes left and ended a 10-0 Alabama surge. His fourth hiked GU’s advantage to 82-74 with 3:44 left.

Venters logged a season high 23 minutes before fouling out late. He scored a season-high 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting behind the 3-point line.

Philon fills it up

Alabama Labaron Philon – as advertised. The sophomore guard put on a show with electric shot-making from everywhere in the game’s first 30 minutes. It didn’t seem to matter who was guarding him, or if he was off balance or 25 feet away from the basket.

Several of Philon’s second-half baskets helped the Crimson Tide dig out of a 60-51 hole in the closing half.

Philon, averaging 20.5 points in Alabama’s first four games, went past that figure with a 3-pointer with 15:56 left in the second half.

Philon finally cooled off, going scoreless in the final 9:50 while dishing out three assists. He finished with 29 points while making 11 of 18 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 6 3-pointers.