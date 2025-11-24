Ukraine and allies warn US against rush to end Russia’s war

By Olesia Safronova, Volodymyr Verbianyi and Michael Nienaber Bloomberg News

Ukraine and its European allies signaled that key sticking points remained in U.S.-brokered peace talks even as senior officials hailed progress in winning more favorable terms for Kyiv from a proposal backed by President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz lauded a meeting in Geneva on Sunday, where Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators came closer together, for resolving “some issues.” Still, he cast doubt on an initial Trump administration demand for Kyiv to cede territory and scale back its military — and said he foresaw no breakthrough this week.

“Peace in Ukraine won’t come overnight,” Merz told reporters in the Angolan capital Luanda Monday as European Union leaders met with counterparts in the African Union. “Ukraine must not be forced into one-sided territorial concessions — Ukraine must also be able to effectively defend itself against aggression.”

An initial draft of a 28-point plan caught Kyiv and Ukrainian allies off guard with its demands that the war-battered nation drop its ambition to join NATO and surrender territory in the eastern Donbas regions, including areas Russia doesn’t yet control.

But U.S. and Ukrainian officials said they had worked over details of a peace blueprint. It has now been narrowed down to a new list of 19 proposals, a person familiar with the matter said.

Trump himself signaled progress. A day after assailing the Ukrainian leadership for failing to show gratitude, Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday that talks may be gaining traction. “Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” he posted.

Any discussions involving territorial issues, which are at the crux of a potential settlement, will likely be tackled at the meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents, Ihor Brusylo, the deputy chief of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, told Bloomberg Television in an interview Monday.

The country’s NATO membership wasn’t off the table — and “is one of the provisions that can be a security guarantee for Ukraine,” Brusylo said.

Zelenskyy said Monday that talks had reached a “critical moment” as he signaled that discussions over territory and sovereignty would prove difficult.

“Putin wants legal recognition of what he has stolen – to break the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty – and this is the main problem,” the Ukrainian leader said in a speech distributed by his office.

Russia on Monday balked at the new proposal. Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov said his country “learned this morning about the European plan, which, at first glance, is completely un-constructive and doesn’t suit us,” according to the Interfax news service.

Putin on Monday discussed the U.S. proposals with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said in a statement. Turkey has played the role of intermediary at various points in the conflict, including by hosting talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Putin told Erdogan that the proposals in principle could form the basis for a peace agreement, according to the Kremlin.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s powerful chief of staff, said Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators prepared an “updated and refined framework document on peace” in Switzerland. Discussions demonstrated significant progress in reconciling positions and clearly identifying next steps, he said in a post on Telegram.

Any agreement would require sign-off by Zelenskyy, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is not yet the end,” Brusylo said on Monday. “The main thing is in the details.”

Ukraine has to see “that the other party accepts all the positions that our delegation presented to them,” he said. “We cannot just cherry pick or pluck some of the provisions and say this is OK for us and this not OK for us.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the plan had “many good element,” but some parts of it “have to be improved.”

“I’m sure we will get this done,” Rutte told Fox News on Monday.

Not off the table

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, Brusylo said. Trump’s proposed Nov. 27 deadline to secure Ukraine’s support for the plan isn’t set in stone and could drift into the following week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the Geneva gathering.

Ukraine’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2029 rose to the highest since February, leading gains among emerging-market debt on Monday amid the progress in talks on the final deal.

European officials expressed optimism that the most recent version of the draft text no longer mentions a plan for some $100 billion in Russian frozen assets go toward U.S.-led efforts to rebuild the country, according to people familiar with the matter. The proposal foresaw the U.S. receiving 50% of the profit with unspent frozen assets going into a U.S.-Russian investment fund.

They also expressed optimism that the Trump administration was engaging with Europe after the initial plan caught Kyiv’s allies off guard.

National security advisers made significant progress late on Sunday in trimming the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as quickly as possible, said a person familiar with the matter. Other points were excluded for the time being and will be dealt with in separate documents for later negotiations, the person said.

“When all the issues have been settled, and some of them remain muted, I mean the territorial issues, for example, then the presidents will get in touch to talk over them and probably set the stage for meeting for them to finalize the idea,” Brusylo said. When it comes to NATO membership, “for Ukraine, it is not off the table completely.”

Ukraine faced another drone attack overnight, killing four in second-largest city of Kharkiv. Port infrastructure was hit in southern Odesa region, according to local authorities. Energy targets were attacked in north-eastern and central Ukraine, country’s Energy Ministry said on Telegram.