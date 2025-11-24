WSU center Brock Dieu ‘highly doubtful’ for regular-season finale, plus other injury updates

PULLMAN – Washington State will likely play a second game against Oregon State with a depleted offensive line.

Cougar veteran center Brock Dieu is “highly doubtful” to play in Saturday’s game against OSU, coach Jimmy Rogers said, which might complicate things for his team as it tries to earn its sixth win, which comes with bowl eligibility.

A reliable presence up front, Dieu exited in the third quarter of WSU’s loss to No. 21 James Madison over the weekend. He returned to the sideline on crutches, with his foot in a boot, prompting coaches to sub in backup Kyle Martin. Martin’s only other college experience came in the Cougars’ first game against the Beavers earlier this month, when Dieu also came out early with a foot injury.

It looks likely that Martin will be returning to action this weekend in relief of Dieu, who is the team’s best pass blocker. That’s according to Pro Football Focus, which has given Dieu a pass-blocking grade of 76.2, tops on the team. Dieu hasn’t been as effective in the run-blocking game, earning a grade of 58.6, but that’s still the best mark among WSU’s offensive linemen.

In 44 pass-blocking snaps across two games, Martin has earned a grade of 37.4, allowing one sack on four pressures. He’s fared a little better in run-blocking schemes, where he’s played to the tune of a 57.0 grade.

But even if Dieu can’t play this weekend, the Cougs’ offensive line will be in better shape than the first time they played the Beavers, who secured a 10-7 victory in Corvallis. Since then, right tackle Christian Hilborn has returned from injury, allowing left guard Jonny Lester to return to his best position, and right guard AJ Vaipulu is back healthy.

In other injury news, veteran safety Cale Reeder is expected to return this weekend after a two-game absence due to a hand injury, Rogers said. “We gotta see how his hand is healing up,” Rogers said. “Believe he’ll be able to play.” Reeder has been a key cog in the Cougs’ pass defense, which ranks No. 15 nationwide, allowing only 167 passing yards per game.

Running back Leo Pulalasi is questionable with his own injury, Rogers said. After also being questionable headed into the James Madison game, Pulalasi played only eight offensive snaps before leaving banged up. That turned things over to redshirt freshman tailback Maxwell Woods, who posted 43 yards on 10 carries.

“Leo will be in a non-contact situation. He’s been able to respond quickly,” Rogers said. “I think he’ll be able to give us something.”

Finally, true freshman wide receiver Carter Pabst is probable after hurting his ankle against JMU, Rogers said. He finished that game with one catch for six yards, logging 30 offensive snaps, tying for the most he’s played all year.

Pabst previously missed WSU’s loss to Ole Miss, also with an ankle sprain.

“I think he’s gonna be able to go,” Rogers said. “I know he wants to practice. So we’re gonna see how he looks during the week. It’s the same ankle as before, so maybe the recovery turnaround is faster after he sprained it twice.”