47-year-old dies in Cheney-area crash

A 47-year-old man died Tuesday in a crash near Cheney, the Washington State Patrol said.

The man was identified as Jamie Schorzman, of Cheney. He was traveling west on state Route 904 about 4 miles north of Cheney in a 2001 Ford Focus around 9:30 a.m., WSP said in a news release.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The car crossed over the center line and struck a 2018 Honda HR-V coming east, according to the release. The driver of the Honda, an 84-year-old man also from Cheney, was taken to the hospital.