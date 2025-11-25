Construction breaks ground on Inland Imaging Breast Health Center in downtown Spokane

Construction has begun on Inland Imaging’s comprehensive Breast Health Center in downtown Spokane.

The new facility will offer mammograms, ultrasound, breast MRI and other services when it opens next September. Inland Imaging aims to streamline patient care by offering all these procedures under a single roof.

“In one location patients will receive the information and support they need to take charge of their health journey, ” said radiologist Paige Flett in a statement. “By providing the best imaging possible, same-day biopsies and a specialized care team, we are improving care delivery, patient experience, and health outcomes.”

Inland Imaging radiologists provide diagnostic imaging to hospitals and clinics in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. In addition to its breast cancer screenings Inland Imaging also provides MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds and other services.

The company currently has offices in a building behind where the breast health center will be located. Connected via skybridge to those offices, the center will be located at 801 S. Stevens St.

Inland Imaging said the new facility will feel warm and inviting to patients – a calm place where medical news can be broken more easily.

“The Breast Health Center will not feel like a clinical setting,” Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Heimbigner said in a statement. “In this reimagined facility, we are intentionally designing a wellness-focused space that will create a sense of calm, comfort, and community for our patients. It’s a place where self-care meets lifesaving care.”

Inland Imaging will continue providing services at its eight other locations in Spokane and the Tri-Cities.