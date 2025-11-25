Dear Annie: Disinherited but not disheartened

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My parents, especially my mother, were abusive throughout my childhood physically, verbally and emotionally. I lived in fear from the time I was 5 years old. I worked hard, stayed out of trouble and built my own life without asking them for help, but my mother still treated me with cruelty and favoritism toward my younger sister.

When I finally cut off contact in my 40s, I thought I was reclaiming my peace. But after my parents passed, I found out my sister – their “favorite” – had replaced me as the executor of their estates and that I’d been completely disinherited. She sold the family home and never even sent me copies of their death certificates. I only learned of their passing through public records.

It’s been nearly two decades, and I’m still haunted by the unfairness of it all. My sister lives comfortably off the inheritance, while I’m left with pain and confusion. I didn’t contest anything back then because I didn’t have the strength to fight her. But sometimes I wonder – did I make a mistake by walking away instead of standing up for myself? – Betrayed by My Family

Dear Betrayed: You didn’t act irrationally. You acted like someone who had finally had enough. When you’ve been hurt for decades by the people meant to love you, walking away isn’t weakness; it’s survival.

Your sister’s behavior around the estate only confirmed what you already knew: The love in your family came with strings, and you stopped pulling on them. You didn’t lose an inheritance. You saved your peace.

Could you have fought it? Maybe. But it would have meant reopening every old wound. You made the choice that protected you, and that’s something to be proud of.

You can’t change your past, but you can choose what you carry forward. Let go of the bitterness, work with a good therapist, and start living for yourself. You’ve spent your life being the good daughter. Now, be good to you.

Dear Annie: I’ve always prided myself on being the strong one in my family. The listener, the peacekeeper, the one everyone calls when something falls apart. But lately, I’ve realized I don’t have anyone who checks in on me. When I try to open up, people quickly turn the conversation back to themselves or tell me to stay positive.

I’m exhausted from pretending I’m fine when I’m not. I love my family and friends, but I’m starting to feel invisible, like my strength has become a reason for others to stop showing up. I don’t want to withdraw completely, but I also can’t keep being everyone’s emotional lifeline while mine is fraying.

How do I set boundaries without seeming cold or ungrateful, and how do I let people know I need support, too? – Tired of Being the Strong One

Dear Tired: Even the strongest need a soft place to land. You’ve been everyone’s safety net so long they’ve forgotten you could fall, too. The fix isn’t to pull away, but rather it’s to speak up. Tell them you’re not feeling like a superhero this week and could use a little backup. Real friends won’t see that as weakness; they’ll see it as truth. Being strong doesn’t mean you’ll never break. Strength is knowing when to ask someone else to help hold you together.

