Live updates: No. 12 Gonzaga faces Maryland in search of berth into Players Era championship game
Halftime
After struggling from 3-point range against Alabama, Gonzaga has found its stroke against Maryland and leads 47-32.
The Zags are shooting 12 of 17 from long range, capped by a fadeaway corner 3-pointer from Steele Venters as time expired in the first half.
Emmanuel Innocenti has a team-high nine points but was assessed a technical foul.
Pharrel Payne and Darius Adams have 10 points each for Maryland.
First half
3:11 - GU 36, UM 25: The Terrapins are trying to climb back in this game.
Maryland’s Pharrel Payne leads all scorers with eight points. Huff has seven for GU.
8:10 - GU 32, UM 11: Gonzaga’s shooting rust from last night’s game is gone as the Bulldogs are 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.
The Zags are currently on a 7-0 run.
13:25 - GU 18, UM 6: Zags stay hot from distance and are on an 8-0 run.
Braden Huff leads all scorers with five points.
15:16 - GU 10, UM 4: Gonzaga has found its shooting touch to start the game, making a pair of 3-pointers to build an early lead.
Graham Ike and Mario Saint-Supery have made one 3 each.
Starting 5s
Gonzaga starters: Mario Saint-Supery,. Adam Miller, Tyon Grant-Foster, Braden Huff, Graham Ike.
Maryland starters: Darius Adams, Andrew Mills, David Coit, Elijah Saunders, Pharrel Payne.
Pregame
Gonzaga continues its run at the Players Era Festival against Big Ten foe Maryland.
The Terrapins reach the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA Tournament but lost star forward Derik Queen to the NBA.
Maryland (5-1) does have some familiar faces on its roster — former Cougars Myles Rice and Isaiah Watts.
12th-ranked Gonzaga (6-0) will have a chance to reach the championship game of the Players Era Festival with a win Tuesday after dispatching No. 8 Alabama on Monday 95-85.
The frontcourt trio of Braden Huff, Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster helped the Zags dominate the interior.
Game preview
