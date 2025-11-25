Live updates: No. 12 Gonzaga faces Maryland in search of berth into Players Era championship game

From staff reports

Halftime

After struggling from 3-point range against Alabama, Gonzaga has found its stroke against Maryland and leads 47-32.

The Zags are shooting 12 of 17 from long range, capped by a fadeaway corner 3-pointer from Steele Venters as time expired in the first half.

Emmanuel Innocenti has a team-high nine points but was assessed a technical foul.

Pharrel Payne and Darius Adams have 10 points each for Maryland.

First half

3:11 - GU 36, UM 25: The Terrapins are trying to climb back in this game.

Maryland’s Pharrel Payne leads all scorers with eight points. Huff has seven for GU.

8:10 - GU 32, UM 11: Gonzaga’s shooting rust from last night’s game is gone as the Bulldogs are 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.

The Zags are currently on a 7-0 run.

Letting it fly pic.twitter.com/nHzVeuSdV1 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2025

13:25 - GU 18, UM 6: Zags stay hot from distance and are on an 8-0 run.

Braden Huff leads all scorers with five points.

15:16 - GU 10, UM 4: Gonzaga has found its shooting touch to start the game, making a pair of 3-pointers to build an early lead.

Graham Ike and Mario Saint-Supery have made one 3 each.

Graham from deep pic.twitter.com/yNiAssuwrg — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 26, 2025

Starting 5s

Gonzaga starters: Mario Saint-Supery,. Adam Miller, Tyon Grant-Foster, Braden Huff, Graham Ike.

Maryland starters: Darius Adams, Andrew Mills, David Coit, Elijah Saunders, Pharrel Payne.

Pregame

Gonzaga continues its run at the Players Era Festival against Big Ten foe Maryland.

The Terrapins reach the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA Tournament but lost star forward Derik Queen to the NBA.

Maryland (5-1) does have some familiar faces on its roster — former Cougars Myles Rice and Isaiah Watts.

12th-ranked Gonzaga (6-0) will have a chance to reach the championship game of the Players Era Festival with a win Tuesday after dispatching No. 8 Alabama on Monday 95-85.

The frontcourt trio of Braden Huff, Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster helped the Zags dominate the interior.

Turned the Tide pic.twitter.com/PNHxBeBBKJ — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 25, 2025

Game preview

Q&A: Gonzaga faces Maryland roster that includes former Cougars’ Myles Rice and Isaiah Watts We reached out to the Baltimore Sun’s Edward Lee, who covers Maryland athletics, for a closer look at the Terrapins. | Read more

Analysis: No. 12 Gonzaga counters Labaran Philon Jr. and No. 8 Alabama’s best shot to stay unbeaten 95-85 Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao. Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II.MGM Grand Garden Arena has played host to a variety of iconic boxing matches through the years and decades, becoming an unofficial hub for the combat sport in the United States. The second-annual Players Era Festival served up another juicy heavyweight bout Monday night at the historic Las Vegas venue. | Read more

‘New reality of college basketball’: Strong competition, NIL revenue draws Gonzaga to Players Era Festival Welcome to a new era of college basketball tournaments – the Players Era Festival.The Players Era, in just its second year, has a stacked field of 18 teams playing in the best Feast Week tournament, each earning as much as $1 million and potentially more with $1 million awarded to the tournament champion after playing three high-level games. | Read more

More on the Zags

Dave Boling: Zags hit jackpot in opening game of Players Era in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS – The Zags looked like a million bucks Monday night. | Read more

Three takeaways: Big three guides Gonzaga past Alabama LAS VEGAS – Here are three observations from No. 12 Gonzaga’s 95-85 win over No. 8 Alabama at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Monday. | Read more