Three takeaways: Bench returns to form, helps fuel Gonzaga’s 100-61 win over Maryland

LAS VEGAS – Three observations at the buzzer from Gonzaga’s 100-61 win over Maryland on Tuesday at the Players Era Festival.

Strength in numbers

Alabama’s bench got the best of Gonzaga on Monday, outscoring the Zags 27-18 in GU’s 95-85 victory. It was the first time GU lost the bench points category this season. In fact, Gonzaga reserves had dominated counterparts by at least 10 points in every other game.

The bench crew returned to form against the Terrapins, particularly in the first half with a 21-4 advantage that spurred GU to a 47-32 halftime lead. Emmanuel Innocenti rang up three 3-pointers – he was tagged with a technical foul after the last one in front of Maryland’s bench – and led the Zags in scoring with nine first-half points.

Braeden Smith, who fell out of the starting lineup a couple of games ago and was limited to eight minutes versus Alabama, provided a boost when he replaced Mario Saint-Supery. Smith had a 3-pointer en route to five points, four assists and four steals in 12 first-half minutes.

Steele Venters knocked down a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for the second straight game and Jalen Warley chipped in four points.

The bench kept producing in the second half. The final numbers: Gonzaga 51, Maryland nine.

3-pointer on point

Gonzaga doesn’t rely on 3-pointers as much as most teams, but the long ball was a critical factor in the Zags’ rout over Maryland.

Gonzaga enjoyed its best 3-point shooting night, in terms of made triples, with 14, of the seven-game season.

Innocenti led the way with five 3s and a GU career-high 15 points. Venters was right behind with four triples and 14 points. Seven Zags made at least one 3-ball.

Gonzaga finished 14 of 33 from distance. The Zags’ previous season high for makes was nine and their top percentage was 57.1% (8 of 14 against Southern Utah).

Big on big

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike and Maryland’s Pharrel Payne, both listed at 6-feet-9 and 250 pounds, are grown men and they collided several times in an entertaining matchup of powerful centers.

They essentially canceled each other out on the stat sheet. Ike finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists while Payne had 14 points, seven boards and zero assists. Both finished with three fouls.

Ike had no turnovers in 27 minutes while Payne committed four in 20 minutes.

The difference was Ike had a much deeper supporting cast with three teammates in double figures while Payne led Maryland in scoring.