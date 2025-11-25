Train strikes car, kills 1 in Steilacoom. Deputies were searching for the car

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

A crash between a train and vehicle in Steilacoom left one person dead Monday night.

The call came in at about 11:18 p.m. to 56 Union Ave. One person in the vehicle suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died at the scene, according to the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety in a Facebook post.

Bystanders rescued another passenger before the crash. They were taken to a local emergency room for treatment.

The post said Pierce County deputies were searching for the vehicle when the crash happened. Both people from the vehicle were reported missing from University Place about 28 minutes before the crash.

No foul play is suspected, the post said.

“Our hearts are with the Pierce County family who lost a loved one in this tragic incident,” the post said.

A 90-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband were in the car. Their son reported to deputies that his parents have dementia and had not returned to their University Place home, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy Carly Cappetto told The News Tribune.

Deputies were informed about 20 minutes later that his parents were involved in the crash near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock.

“During that time deputies were already actively looking for them to get them home safely, but it was too late,” Cappetto said.

The woman died and her husband, who was the driver, is expected to survive.

It is unknown why the man and woman left their home.