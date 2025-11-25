Verizon announces layoffs, including a dozen Spokane-area employees

Verizon this week informed state officials that it intends to layoff 165 employees throughout the state including 10 who work in Spokane and two in Spokane Valley.

According to its notice to the state Employment Security Department, the layoffs are part of the company’s effort to “maximize the utilization of company facilities and resources.”

The separations were expected to have started on Monday. They include eight employees from the Verizon location at 4306 S. Regal St. and one each from two other Spokane locations and two more from Verizon stores in Spokane Valley.

The hardest hit location was 22 employees facing layoffs from a Verizon location in Bellevue, according to the state WARN notice.