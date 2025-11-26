Do humans own creativity? Advent of AI art spurs deep existential questions

Artist Bob Perry shows the sculptures he's created and talks about the role of AI in art to fellow artists, Rubie Jones, Max Knopik, and Kodi McQuillen. Perry went to the Art Spirit Gallery on Friday, Nov. 14 for the opening of an AI-generated art exhibit called "No Permission Needed." McQuillen, Jones and Knopik protested the opening by creating art by hand outside of the gallery. (Mathew Callaghan/The Spokesman-Review)

Is art uniquely human?

According to Chat GPT, “Probably not – at least not anymore.”

It seems not everyone agrees. After an art gallery in Coeur d’Alene debuted an AI-generated exhibit, four artists protested on a bench outside by doing what they do best.

Rubie Jones drew cartoonish portraits of women with marmalade- and bubblegum-colored hair. Max Knopik painted a candid, indigo-washed memory of her mom on a pier along the Puget Sound. Kodi McQuillen used her tablet and an iPad Pencil to sketch her black cat, Stinko. And Waahinhewin Williams beaded mixed colorful seed beads in the shape of a bird’s wing.

“Let’s show people what real art looks like, rather than sitting and typing on a computer,” McQuillen said of their motivation. “This is what real creation looks like.”

Over the past four years, more than a trillion dollars has been invested into artificial intelligence globally, according to Reuters. And the trend shows zero signs of slowing down, particularly as it applies to generative AI.

Traditional AI is adept at analyzing data, noticing patterns and performing specific tasks. Siri and Alexa are prime examples. Generative AI, like ChatGPT, or the image generator DALL-E, is a version of artificial intelligence that can create texts, images and music.

The laws surrounding AI, including how and when companies can use a human artist’s work to “train” generative AI, are far from robust.

Jai Jaisimha, the co-founder of the Transparency Coalition, a nonprofit petitioning for the safe use of AI by educating and connecting with legislators, said 73 new AI laws were adopted this year across 23 different states. But the work is far from over. Beyond the arts, many lawmakers and advocates believe a plethora of guardrails need to be established, including ones that would target “deepfakes” impersonating people and AI chat bots allegedly driving teenagers to commit suicide.

Currently, there is no consistent federal framework for governing AI. Because of this, most AI laws create an overlapping “patchwork” state-to-state.

Last week, Wired reported that President Donald Trump was considering signing an executive order that would challenge state efforts to regulate AI by withholding federal funding and issuing lawsuits. In the draft document, the order authorized U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi to form an “AI Litigation Task Force.” On Monday, Reuters announced the White House would put a hold on the executive order, at least for now. Trump and several faces in the Big Tech scene have vigorously opposed the “patchwork” approach to regulation, alleging it shackles innovation.

But the burgeoning anxiety over the rise of AI was not palpable inside the Art Spirit Gallery on Nov. 14. People milled about the watercolor canvases depicting the pristine nature of Idaho. They examined the hand-crafted wooden ship with sails and a rudder and put their noses a foot’s length from the abstract oil paintings of Ernest Lothar. But most of them came to check out what’s upstairs: the AI-created art exhibit.

Mike Baker is a man who’s been called numerous things since unveiling, “No Permission Needed.” The collection features portraits of women from around the world who are “strong, tired and frustrated with the system.”

Through his lens as a father, a husband and CEO of Heritage Health, Baker is trying to tell a story. With a name tag labeled “Artist” and a willingness to discuss, Baker was there for the opening of the exhibit to talk. He was also there to face criticism – much of which he received on Facebook prior to the 5 o’clock opening on Nov. 14.

“This is a slap to real artists who put hand to medium versus typing in prompts to get a machine to Photoshop all sorts of stolen images together to make something almost cohesive,” one comment on the gallery’s Facebook post read. “I would expect this at a mall for an exhibit, but not a frickin’ art gallery.”

Slop. Gross. A disgrace. Delusional robot-scribbles, more comments on the Art Spirit Gallery’s Facebook post say.

Other comments were crueler, taking aim not only at Baker’s choice of medium, but his intention and character. As of Wednesday, there were 10 likes on Art Spirit Gallery’s post, but an overwhelming 86 comments. The vast majority had a not-so-AI-friendly point of view to share.

The small protest outside the Art Spirit Gallery wasn’t officially organized by any one person or group. It was, as McQuillen put it, a “community sigh of ‘What the…’ ” finishing the phrase with an expletive.

Baker started using AI about four years ago when his daughter was considerably ill with endometriosis, an inflammatory disease in which cells similar to those lining the uterus grow outside of the uterus. What started as generating images to process how he felt about being unable to help his daughter, turned into him creating and sharing “warrior” images of people around the world living with endometriosis.

There is currently no cure for this extremely painful disease that the World Health Organization says affects 10% of women, or 190 million, around the world. Through his Instagram page, endodad76, women afflicted with endometriosis sent Baker selfies for him to transform into AI-generated images. It was meant to inspire hope for people fighting a terrible disease, Baker said.

After spending two decades in health care, Baker said he wanted to use his AI-generated art to spark not just a discussion on endometriosis, but women’s health and general disparities he’s seen in medicine.

He compared AI to a conversation with a friend.

“The more detail that I share with them, the better they understand my story,” Baker said.

Opinions on his work varied greatly on opening night. Some saw his images of women folding their arms in defiance as a tone deaf, lazy, misogynistic “show” about women’s resilience told by a male CEO of a health care company. All he did, to many people, was type words on a computer. But a local man in a red sweater saw something different.

Tears swelled under this man’s eyes as he told Baker what he saw. One of the images portrayed a dejected man hunched over in dreary yellow light. Dark, vulture-like figures circled overhead. It’s a dramatically different image from the rest of the collection – a snapshot that Baker said is meant to represent the worst day of his life.

The man in the red sweater, Jeff, saw the somber creation as a reflection of what his son felt when stuck in a drug house, battling addiction, sickness and temptation. Right next to this austere AI-generated art was an image with a completely different mood. A woman with a red cape and star-spangled bandana stood tall and defiant. Jeff, who declined to give his last name, saw his daughter in that picture.

Back outside, where the gallery accent lighting ends and the pale dullness of streetlights begins, the four artists discussed what makes art art.

Knopik talked of how she recently had “an intense experience” while listening to Pink Floyd.

“This emotion I was feeling was because the creators of the art had gone through what I was experiencing too,” Knopik said, as she added a splotch of violet to the background engulfing her mom. “I think they could argue that AI is art. But for me, the absolute most impactful art is one that is human-made, because it’s talking about the human experience.

“AI can’t ever replicate the human experience because it has never experienced it.”

Knopik, Jones and Williams attend Eastern Washington University. Graduating from college with an art degree leaves prospective artists with lots of unsettling questions about their future. Now they face another: Will they, too, be replaced by machine learning?

Digital art, such as stickers and logos, can now all be generated. Many of the sporadic, random side gigs that artists take to make a quick buck have declined since the rise of AI, Knopik said.

“I literally just had someone tell me that they’d rather use AI than pay me $20 to create a logo for them,” she said.

Knopik earned a bachelor’s in art, but is opting for a public administration master’s degree, “because of AI art and everything that’s happening,” she said.

Jones said in the Digital Age, where anything you could want is just a few clicks away, the value of art – a frequently painstaking process from inception to final result – has diminished. So why keep creating? For creative people around the world, the act of making art is not only rewarding, but cathartic.

The three EWU students want jobs in the art world. The most realistic option for them now is to teach art and create on the side – an option that requires even more schooling, connections and hard work.

Jones hopes that the fascination with AI is a generational thing. She’s seeing more young people turn to physical media, such as vinyls and CDs. But this act of rebellion may not be the tell-tale sign she thinks it is. Many youths use AI for much of their life as students like when writing essays, tutoring and brainstorming.

The irony is that even the people who despise AI, more likely than not, use the tools they loathe in one way or another, without realizing it. The division over the role of AI in society is evident more than ever. Some see it as an abomination, a curse disguised as a blessing, a Pandora’s Box jittering on the eve of its opening. Others see AI as the next step in human evolution. And still others, like ceramics artist Brandey St. Claire , see it as something else.

“To me, art makes you feel,” St. Claire said. “And if his paintings make you feel, that’s art. Chimpanzees and elephants paint and they call that art.”

She said that AI-generated artwork still has a biological component, as the computer can’t do it all by itself. She argues Baker had to know exactly what he wanted, such as the colors, the angle of each respective image, and whether he wanted it to fade in or out.

St. Claire’s friend, Bob Perry , said he’s not sure if he considers AI-generated work “authentic” art. As he showed pictures on his phone of his most recent creations, he expressed his concern about AI-generated art taking over:

“Now we need to be able to learn to distinguish it from authentic art,” the 73-year old oil painter and sculptor said. “And I’m not sure that I categorize it as authentic, because it’s like an amalgam of other people’s art, but still, (Baker) did some tasteful stuff.”

St. Claire, while her cat Jasper weaved his way through the legs of the four artists huddled on the bench, said she thought Baker’s show was spectacular for its message on women’s empowerment. The delivery of this message has been interpreted differently depending on the individual. Similarly, the four artists outside the art gallery shared how they admired Baker’s vision, but not his execution.

Their solution for Baker to achieve his vision in a more ethical manner was fairly straightforward: Either he do it by hand, hire women artists to do the work or find muses willing to pose.

St. Claire equates Baker using AI to the way a painter uses a paintbrush, or a writer uses a thesaurus. The gallery owner agrees.

“His use of AI is a tool,” Blair Williams, the owner of the Art Spirit Gallery, said via email. “No different in spirit than the first camera, the first printing press, or the first computer program that disrupted the known creative world. Tools evolve. The human stories behind them do not.”

She said art has never had a static definition. Whether a person connects with AI art as a medium is up to them, but “the existence of disagreement does not invalidate the work.” Blair Williams believes that Baker’s exhibit is not a replacement for human artists, but another voice advocating for awareness, support and reform in women’s health. The legitimacy of a work of art isn’t decided by consensus, she said, but by an individual’s personal inquiry.

Baker admits his artistic capabilities are limited. He’s able to draw stick figures, but that’s about it. Regardless, Baker still spent around $4,000 to create his exhibit, and 100% of the profits earned from selling his work will go into a Heritage Health fund for women’s health.

Even Baker hesitates to call himself an artist. Despite the name tag designating him as such, it’s a title he’s not sure he wants, given everyone’s reaction to “No Permission Needed.” But he encourages anyone who may be artistically challenged, yet still interested in creating art, to try Midjourney, the AI image generation app.

As St. Claire put it, “he’s found a way around his handicap, and he still can be creative and still express his opinions and ideas.”

AI is impacting not just the artists who are painting and sculpting, but the singers, symphony composers and screenwriters.

In the second week of November, three AI-generated songs topped one of the music charts. A generic, Chris Stapleton-esque country song called “Walk My Walk” led Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart for weeks. While other charts like Hot Country Songs are a stratosphere of importance ahead of Country Digital Song Sales, the appearance of an AI-generated song on any music chart sparked concerns.

“AI represents an existential threat to the whole notion of creativity,” said George Howard , a professor of music and business management at the Berklee School of Music in Boston. “My point of view as a technologist, but first and foremost, as an artist advocate, is that we must find ways to first, educate, and then second, enforce the current copyright code.”

The key to balancing the continued advancement of AI with the needs of human artists, Howard said, revolves around two things: Consent and compensation.

He said the copyright code is clear. If an entity, human or otherwise, generates a new work from an existing work, only the original author has the right to prepare derivatives. That is, unless there’s a license. All AI-generated work, whether it’s a painting or a musical ballad, had to be “trained” using existing art. Because of this, Howard said everything that comes from generative AI is infringing.

“It didn’t spring fully formed, like Athena from Zeus’ head,” Howard said.

Copyrighted material can be used by AI companies because they argue it falls under the “fair use” category. There are several lawsuits in the courts contesting this notion, including a landmark case from the New York Times filed against OpenAI for copyright infringement.

From Bach to Beethoven, Mateusz Wolski, the violinist and concertmaster for the Spokane Symphony, has performed all the greatest composers. Wolski was born in Warsaw, Poland, and started classical music training when he was just 7. It’s this dedication and passion for music that’s taken him around the world, from Carnegie Hall in New York to Wigmore Hall in London.

Now he’s concerned that the experience of listening to music, which he calls an amazing conduit of the human journey, will be cheapened with AI. Not only that, but it’s entirely possible that human beings will be discouraged from following their creative passion, whatever that may be, because AI can do it faster and often, for free.

Imagine how many Mozarts will never reach their potential and settle instead for whatever job they can find to make ends meet. Imagine all of the potential Van Goghs who’ll never put a brush to canvas simply because they can’t afford it. Everyone is an artist, after all, until the rent is due.

“Taylor Swift,” Wolski said. “How she communicates with the world just resonates so well, especially with a younger crowd. But it’s because the music is not about music, but it’s also about her and her experience. And we want to then know who she is. Why is she having those experiences?

“Now, can you become a fan of AI? Its processing speed is so vast that it can crank out, you know, 10 songs in a matter of seconds. But is that something that we’re after?”

Wolski finds music, particularly instrumental music, exceptionally beautiful, because everything is up for interpretation.

Just like how the salty smell of the sea can beckon forth a precious memory of building sandcastles as a child, a moving melody can bring back any number of devastating and equally lovely memories. Across 8 billion people, even when the song is the same; the memories, the feeling, the desire, the hurt, the love – all of it – varies depending on the person.

Howard said he works at the confluence of technology and art. He teaches in the music business management department, with a special emphasis on copyright law.

He refers to the music business as a “canary in the coal mine,” meaning wherever music goes in terms of innovation, other industries tend to follow.

Napster, which debuted in 1999 and allowed users to share MP3 music files for free, was the start of the age of social media, Howard said. It paved the way for future apps, like Facebook and Instagram, by proving the potency and potential for profit of peer-to-peer online networks.

He envisions two scenarios for the future when it comes to copyrighted works and AI. One is an ideal version, while the other is more realistic, given the current trajectory.

The ideal version is one where generative AI companies must ask permission from human artists before using their work to “train.” Human artists, in this scenario, would also have the discretion to choose what their work can or can’t be used for. And once, or rather if, permission is attained, then those companies must compensate the human artists for their work, if a profit is made.

The other thing that would happen in a “perfect” world is that AI-generated art would have to be labeled for what it is. Deezer, a French music streaming service, conducted a survey in early November across eight countries and 9,000 people. It revealed that 97% of people couldn’t tell the difference between fully AI-generated and human-crafted music.

In a more realistic scenario, Howard said two things happen. The first is that AI companies will respond to copyright lawsuits in a similar fashion to what YouTube did when the video-sharing platform first launched in 2005.

When YouTube hit the internet, copyright holders whose work was on the website without express permission demanded that YouTube take down infringing videos. If YouTube didn’t, then they got sued.

“Then YouTube had this brilliant idea,” Howard said. “YouTube would go to that rights holder and say, ‘Look, we’ll take it down if you want us to. But we have another idea. And our idea is, if you’re OK with it being up there, we’ll give you, artists, 40 to 45% of the ad revenue, and we, YouTube, will keep the rest and the person who posted the infringing content gets nothing.’ ”

Making deals with people at scale allowed YouTube to not get sued into oblivion. With an app like TikTok and its predecessor, the carpool karaoke app Musical.ly, copyright holders couldn’t sue because the company was based in a foreign country. Eventually, TikTok got so massive that it didn’t matter. Casual TikTok doom scrollers would hear a song in a video and then go to Spotify to stream it. From that point on, the millions of small-form videos served as “free marketing” for musicians.

Another conveniently forgotten facet of AI, Howard said, is the environmental aspect of it. AI data centers require fresh water to cool their computer systems. The World Resources Institute estimates that by 2030, AI infrastructure across the globe will consume 1.1 trillion to 1.7 trillion gallons of freshwater every year. This is roughly equivalent to the annual water use of all households in California.

The arduous process of passing laws governing technology often lags far behind the rapid pace of said technology. Jaisimha, the Transparency Coalition co-founder and someone who’s worked for Amazon, Google and other start-ups before leaving the for-profit world, said that the winner-takes-all mentality shared by AI companies is responsible for the lack of appropriate curation, including intellectual property being used without permission.

“These AI music startups are banking, or at least their investors are banking, that they’ll find some extra legal way to not be sued,” Howard said. “The problem with it is, it’s the artists who always get the short end of those deals.”

Just ask J.I. Gassen, the lead drummer and singer for Timeworm, how difficult it is to “make it” in the music industry. He came to Spokane eight years ago to study history at Gonzaga. Today, while working at a bakery to sustain himself and playing music on the side, Gassen said it’s hard enough for profitable tour acts to break even, let alone a group as small as his psych rock, indie band.

“Anyone can make a song on their iPhone in their bedroom in a day if they want to, which is great,” Gassen said. “But that also bleeds into, anyone can tell a chat bot or a music algorithm to generate a song about squirrels and have it be a reggae beat, and it’ll do it in five seconds. Which I just think, why do I have to compete with that too? That doesn’t feel like the same kind of art.”

Kaley Lane Eaton , a classically trained guitarist, pianist, composer and folky singer-songwriter, also knows how difficult it is to pay the bills off music alone. She earned a doctorate from the University of Washington in electronic composition and is now a professor at her alma mater. From festivals in medieval castles in Switzerland to house shows in stuffy, dilapidated houses in the University District in Seattle, Eaton’s affinity for music has taken her far and wide.

For a while, she experimented with computer programming and creating electronic music. After a time, she began to wonder why computer programming in music was necessary. She questioned where the line was between human music and “digitally created, unimportant noise.” Eaton said she was terrified not only by technology’s ability to replace humans, but also its ability to trick audiences into thinking that AI music is just as special as the human stuff.

“I feel like we’re trying to funnel this intuitive authentic, creative, human art, like music, through Spotify,” Gassen said. “Film and television through Netflix. They aren’t about these things. They’re about, ‘Push it down the conveyor belt and pay our shareholders.’ ”

Eaton and Gassen view Spotify as a corporation that prioritizes profit over artistry. They believe the music streaming platform is exploitative and doesn’t support or appropriately compensate small artists. Only the large artists, they agreed, are the ones who make a tangible profit off royalties. They also believe Spotify further separates the audience from the artist by devaluing the merit of live music and the authentic connection that comes with it.

Gassen prefers the more artist-friendly streaming platform BandCamp. Bandcamp lets artists set their own price and allows them to get paid directly for any sales, instead of subscribers paying a base rate to access anything and everything, like Spotify does. Still, Timeworm is on Spotify, Gassen said, because it’s still the best way to garner the attention of any potential fans. Eaton, meanwhile, prefers a different, more intimate alternative to Spotify.

“Music is like food,” she said. “We need to just do it around a table with each other … We need to reintroduce this as a part of our daily lives.”

Art has the ability to transcend, to connect individuals from contrasting generations and different cultures. Math and physics may be the language of the universe, but art was the first language humanity spoke on cave walls more than 60,000 years ago. While some artists feel discouraged from creating because of AI, that’s not the case for Eaton, Wolski or Gassen.

“The artists that are sick and that stick around and last a long time are not always the artists that gather all of our attention at once,” Gassen said. “It’s the people that do their own thing that last forever.”