Give your Thanksgiving leftovers the grilled cheese treatment

By Aaron Hutcherson Washington Post

What’s your post-Thanksgiving Day plan? In years past, it might have included going to sleep early to wake up well before dawn to fight – sometimes literally – for the best Black Friday deals. Maybe it’s a trip to the theater to see the latest big movie release. I will be flying back to Washington from visiting my family. But if I were already at home, I would be taking it easy – and making a grilled cheese sandwich with leftover roast turkey and cranberry sauce.

While I do enjoy a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers simply reheated and enjoyed as is, after one (or maybe two) meals of that, I’m in desperate need of something different. Last year I was in the mood for chili. I’m also a fan of adding cranberry sauce to muffins. Frequently, I will make some sort of soup and freeze it to enjoy later. And almost always, there will be a sandwich.

The Thanksgiving leftover sandwich is beloved. It’s a tradition nearly as sacred as the holiday itself. Everyone makes theirs differently. Some layer it with stuffing and gravy. Others batter and fry it for an over-the-top indulgence. This version gives it the grilled cheese treatment. A smear of mayo on the outside of the bread while toasting gives it a nice crunch, slices of roast turkey bulk it up, and sweet-tart cranberry sauce (or whatever cranberry condiment you have lying around) is a match made in heaven for rich cheese.

After spending hours, if not days or weeks, preparing for the holiday, this grilled cheese sandwich is just about all the effort I want to put into a meal. Make it your own by incorporating whatever leftovers you have on hand. Maybe you had a cheese board as an appetizer for the big day? Use those remnants here instead of the cheddar. Are you a ham family instead of a turkey one? No problem. Want some vegetables? Brussels sprouts, collard greens or greens beans are welcome additions.

Lastly, a reminder: Most Thanksgiving dishes (including the turkey and many of the sides) should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours, and you should consume or freeze leftovers within four days. And while we’re here, use the turkey carcass to make stock. (Put it in a stockpot with carrot, celery, onion, bay leaves and black peppercorns; cover it with water by a few inches; let it simmer for a few hours, skimming it every now and then; then strain it and freeze for future recipes.) You’ve put a lot of effort into the Thanksgiving meal, so don’t let any of it go to waste.

Grilled Cheese With Turkey and Cranberry Sauce

This grilled cheese sandwich with turkey and cranberry sauce is a delicious way to make use of Thanksgiving leftovers. The recipe makes just one sandwich, but you can easily scale it up to feed a crowd. You can also make it your own by throwing in more leftovers, such as collard greens, sweet potatoes or ham.

2 slices sandwich bread, such as sourdough, white, whole-wheat or multigrain

1 tablespoon mayonnaise, divided

2 slices (about 1½ ounces total) sharp cheddar cheese

2½ ounces shredded or sliced cooked turkey

2 tablespoons cranberry sauce, relish or chutney

Place a medium (10-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread one slice of the bread with half of the mayonnaise and set it mayonnaise-side down in the skillet. Top with one slice of the cheese, followed by the turkey, cranberry sauce and remaining slice of cheese. Spread the remaining mayonnaise on the other slice of bread and set on top of the sandwich, mayonnaise-side up. Cook until the bread is brown and the cheese is melted, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

Yields: One sandwich

Total time: 10 minutes

Substitutions: Mayonnaise for butter or olive oil. Cheddar cheese for any melting cheese. Sliced cheese for shredded cheese. Cooked turkey for deli turkey, or leftover chicken or ham. Cranberry sauce for any jam or jelly.

