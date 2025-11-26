Idaho uses second-half run to pull away from Cal State Northridge in Boise

From staff reports

BOISE – Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell’s 3-pointer capped a 16-1 scoring run in the second half, allowing the Vandals to separate for a 78-64 nonconference win over Cal State Northridge on Wednesday night in the Holiday Hoops Classic at Idaho Central Arena.

It was a back-and-forth game with minimal separation until the Vandals (4-2) caught fire four minutes into the second period, breaking a 43-43 tie with a spurt that spanned five minutes. Idaho protected a double-digit advantage for the final 11 minutes, leading by as many as 18 points.

The Vandals trailed 29-21 midway through the first half, but rallied to tie the score at 37-37 at the break.

Senior guard Biko Johnson, a transfer from Division II Fort Lewis, scored a season-high 23 points for Idaho. Freshman forward Jackson Rasmussen, playing in front of a hometown audience, added 14 points and Marist transfer guard Isaiah Brickner contributed 13 points. Mitchell, a Lake City High grad, scored seven of his nine points during the game-changing scoring run.

The Vandals shot 22 of 60 (36.7%) from the field and 12 of 41 (29.3%) from 3-point distance, but went 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the foul line. The Matadors (3-3) shot 22 of 61 (36.1%) for the game and 3 of 23 (13%) from deep.

Idaho meets Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. Friday in the tourney finale.