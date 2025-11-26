Miracle on Post Street: Volstead Act hosts Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar

Owner Roman Harner, left, mixes cocktails at his bar, Volstead Act, Nov. 17 after decorating the space for the holiday season in downtown Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

A miraculous buzz awaits you in downtown Spokane …

After enduring construction headaches on Post Street for months, Volstead Act owner Roman Harner is grateful Christmas magic has delivered a clear path for downtown Spokane revelers to enjoy a spirited sip of his holiday-themed cocktail bar.

“Sometimes people go to a bar to like blow off some steam or because they’re having a bad day. For the Miracle pop-up, every single person that’s in that bar is extremely excited to be there. That makes our job a lot easier,” Harner said.

Miracle was launched by New Yorker Greg Boehm back in 2014. After ditching plans to build an ordinary cocktail bar, Boehm instead opened a novel pop-up establishment that served Christmas-themed drinks amid a bustling backdrop of nostalgic holiday trimmings. The idea was a hit and his operation has since expanded worldwide. Volstead Act was invited onboard this kitschy Yuletide train back in 2023. It is the only Spokane Miracle location.

If you decorate it, they will come.

A seasonal favorite with locals, Miracle at Volstead Act mashes the cozy warmth of grandma’s house with Clark Griswold-style lighting, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” campiness and glistening gold garlands. Harner and his team of merry misfits labored for 36 hours, setting up this winter wonderland of excess. That grandiose decor includes a gingerbread house wall, sparkling snowflakes, and a canopy of fluffy, iridescent clouds. The dazzling display fills every square inch of space in Harner’s tiny bar and is certain to elicit a smile from the Grinchiest of Grinches.

A first-come, first-served affair, no holiday get-together this pretentious would be complete without equally garish cocktails. A craft beverage go-to spot for over a decade, Volstead Act delivers. The majority of Miracle drink ingredients are produced in-house.

“The hot buttered rum is like a staple that people love,” Harner said.

New additions for 2025 include: the Blitzen Barrel derived from cream sherry, mead, scotch, honey and sesame; the Dancing Sugarplums which pairs gin, limoncello, plum wine and tiki bitters; and the Candy Cane Lane comprised of white rum, vanilla liqueur, dark crème de cacao and minty amaro. A special treat for designated drivers … three new mocktails, including the Snow Day Sipper, a hot drink of blended chocolate hazelnut and coconut syrups topped with whipped cream along with a pinch of cacao dust. Each Miracle beverage is served up in a colorful glass or mug which can be purchased and taken home as a souvenir. A portion of the proceeds from sales goes to charity.

A bombshell alternative to that boring office party, this bash is guaranteed to deliver more sensory delight than a boisterous round of reindeer games. Lights, lights everywhere. Nonstop holiday flicks and music. Candy cane drink straws. Even an ugly Christmas sweater contest. While savoring a Cheery Cherry Chocosaurus amid that avalanche of shiny ornaments and tinsel, you might even spy itty-bitty chihuahua, Franklin, prancing around in his fur hoodie and antlers.

“He’s jokingly on the payroll as our bouncer,” Harner said.

Seating is limited, but don’t forget to check out the restroom. Gazing upward from that porcelain throne, your eyes will be mesmerized by a splendid array of wrapped packages which dangle precariously from the ceiling.

Along for his second Miracle round, Volstead Act bartender, Danny Steward, enjoys the festive vibes this event adds to an otherwise mundane drink-slinging routine.

“It’s just a lot of new faces. You can tell when the kids are in town from school or something and the whole family goes together and they’re all just kind of hanging out and having a good time,” Steward said. “Everyone in there is so stoked about it. It kind of brings a lot of business down to the area too.

“It’s cool that Spokane has one of these Miracle pop-ups, because it is a nationwide thing that only certain bars are able to do, so the fact that Roman and Volstead are able to do it is a pretty cool little thing for our town.”

Even Santa has been spotted at this whimsical extravaganza.

The only “Bah, humbugs!” Harner has heard are from regular customers who feel a bit displaced by all of this holiday hoopla. The folks at Volstead Act hang a personalized stocking on the wall to show appreciation for each of these loyal patrons. With true Christmas spirit, Harner even treats his own hardworking elves to a lavish gift at the conclusion of each Miracle run.

“Last year, I took my staff to Mexico afterwards,” he said. “We had a great time, it was awesome.”

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com.