Pedestrian hit, killed in Spokane Valley was 35-year-old woman

The woman who was hit and killed crossing a busy Spokane Valley street earlier this month was identified as 35-year-old Ashley Lane, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday.

Seth E. Schrammeck, 29, was charged with suspicion of vehicular homicide for the Nov. 14 crash on Sullivan Road and Broadway Avenue.

Schrammeck told deputies he was driving south that night on Sullivan Road at about 35 to 40 mph when Lane “came out of nowhere” and he hit her, according to court documents. He said his two children were riding in his car.

He said he had one shot of whiskey at his house prior to the crash. He also took a hit of a marijuana joint and took Adderall the previous day.

A breath test he took on scene showed his blood alcohol content below the legal limit, court records show.

Deputies noted he did not perform field sobriety tests “satisfactorily.”

The medical examiner’s office said Lane died of blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

Schrammeck has since been released from jail after he posted a $25,000 bond, according to court documents. He is set for trial in February.