Seahawks signing veterans Cam Akers, Quandre Diggs

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

With George Holani injured and depth at the running-back spot thin, the Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday they signed veteran Cam Akers to their 53-man roster.

The move was among several the team announced Wednesday, including signing safety Quandre Diggs to the practice squad.

The Seahawks also announced they signed cornerback Shaquill Griffin and linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Both were going to soon be out of practice squad elevations.

They announced that linebacker Chazz Surratt, who injured his ankle Sunday against the Titans, is going on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also announced they signed running back Myles Gaskin — a former UW star who has already had two stints with the Seahawks this season — to the practice squad along with receiver Jimmy Holiday. Tackle Logan Brown was released to make room.

The Seahawks also announced they designated rookie defensive end Rylie Mills as returning to practice. He was on the non-football injury list all season while recovering from a knee injury suffered last December at Notre Dame.

Akers has played for the Rams, Vikings, Texans and Saints during an NFL career that dates to 2020.

He played in three games for the Vikings earlier this season before being released last week, gaining 19 yards on five attempts.

Akers was part of the Los Angeles Rams’ team that won the Super Bowl following the 2021 season, gaining 172 yards on 67 carries in the team’s playoff run.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2020 out of Florida State.

Holani, who has been the No. 3 back on the 53-man roster behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Titans and may have to go on IR, coach Mike Macdonald said Monday.