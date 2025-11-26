Should you brine your turkey? And other Thanksgiving questions, answered.

By Becky Krystal and Matt Brooks Washington Post

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or first-timer when it comes to cooking for Thanksgiving, chances are you’ll encounter a little stress or confusion about at least one part of the holiday meal. We field many of the same questions year after year, so if you’re having the same concerns as Thanksgiving creeps closer, trust us, you’re not alone.

Our most important piece of advice: Don’t stress out! You are fully capable of making an incredible Thanksgiving meal, no matter the size of your gathering or your oven. You’ve got this.

How much turkey per person?

The Agriculture Department suggests 1 pound of turkey per person. We’ve previously suggested about 1½ pounds for each diner to allow for leftovers. One of our staple resources is the “Chef’s Book of Formulas, Yields & Sizes” by Arno Schmidt. The book says a 22-pound turkey will yield 12 pounds of roasted meat, including scraps, which equates to 22 servings – lining up perfectly with USDA guidance. “Chef’s Book” also suggests you can stretch that 22-pound bird to 40 servings “on a buffet when served with other meats and salads.”

Should I brine my turkey?

Brining can help turkey stay moist and tasty. A wet brine results in uniformly moist and seasoned meat, but requires a lot of fridge real estate and can be slightly unwieldy. A dry brine involves rubbing the bird with salt and should deliver extra-crisp skin.

What if my turkey is still frozen?

Did you know you can put a frozen-solid bird in the oven, and in less than twice the time it would take to cook a fresh one, have a perfectly delicious roasted bird? It’s true! And if your bird is only partially defrosted, pull out your trusty probe or instant-read thermometer and simply cook the turkey (longer) until it’s done.

How long does raw turkey last in the fridge?

A raw, fresh turkey should be stored for no longer than two days in the refrigerator. In theory, a frozen turkey can last indefinitely. But for the best quality, use it within a year.

How do I make a perfect pie crust?

A great pie crust makes all the difference, and it starts with the right ingredients. A few pointers: Keep things cool. Use a light touch. Rotate the crust 90 degrees periodically as you’re rolling it. And if something does go wrong, just roll with it.

What Thanksgiving dishes can I make ahead of time?

Almost everything. Really.

Cranberry sauce. Most cranberry relishes and sauces can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Gravy. You can make your gravy (or most of it, minus the drippings) a couple of days early.

Bread. Bake your bread or rolls a day or two in advance; wrap in foil and warm in the oven before serving. You can also bake several days in advance and freeze – just set your bread out to defrost at room temperature on Wednesday.

Pies and other desserts. Most pies can be made two or more days in advance. Or make a cake or cookies.

Turkey. If you’re brining, start the day before.

Stuffing. Advance work depends on the recipe. You can completely make the stuffing in advance, bake it, refrigerate and reheat the cooked stuffing before serving. Or, you can prepare the stuffing up until the point of adding the liquid, refrigerate the separate components and then bake it together on Thursday.