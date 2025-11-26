‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown addresses David Harbour reports

By Pamela Avila USA Today

After a brief stint in the Upside Down with some technical issues, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 is officially out.

With the premiere of the first four episodes on Thanksgiving Eve, the cast is naturally reminiscing on what the beginning of the end of “Stranger Things” means to them. Millie Bobbie Brown, who was only 11 when the show started filming Season 1, shared on social media Wednesday that “this show has given me so much.”

Most importantly, Brown wrote, the show has given her “the most meaningful story to tell, el’s.” The actress shared two photos of herself from the earlier seasons of the show and the most recent, pictured alongside “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, twins also known as The Duffer Brothers.

“Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted, a british girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built,” she wrote in her caption.

“enjoy volume 1 folks,” she concluded. “see you on the right side up “

“Stranger Things” also stars the core cast Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Beyers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Natalie Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers).

Woflhard, Schnapp, McLaughlin and Matarazzo have yet to post on social media about the series’ end as of Wednesday night.

Netflix experiences technical issues during ‘Stranger Things 5’ release

According to Variety, Netflix briefly crashed for about three minutes at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Wednesday just as the fifth season of “Stranger Things” premiered on the streaming platform.

Tens of thousands of people who logged on to Netflix to catch Volume 1 of the sci-fi series, Variety reports, were met with an image from “Nailed It!” with the caption: “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.”

The final “Stranger Things” season and press tour were nearly plagued with controversy after reports surfaced from the Daily Mail on Nov. 1 that Brown had allegedly filed a harassment and bullying claim against onscreen dad, Harbour, before filming began.

During the Nov. 6 premiere in Los Angeles, however, the onscreen daughter-father duo showed nothing but admiration toward each other as phones and cameras measured their every move.

The Duffer Brothers also addressed the claims during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that night, with Matt saying, “Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters.” Now, the outlet reports that days after the premiere, they sat down with Brown and asked why it was important for them to show a united front amid the rumored accusations.

“We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” Brown told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

Brown also told the outlet it was “nice” and “really exciting” to act alongside Harbour for the final season of “Stranger Things.”

“It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three, where we’re both kind of butting heads and she’s growing up, she’s trying to find her own voice and he’s trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I’m really excited for people to see that,” the actress said.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos shared a lengthy Instagram statement on Wednesday, Nov. 26, to celebrate the premiere of the final season of “Stranger Things.”

“From the moment that Matt and Ross Duffer walked into Netflix with Shawn Levy to pitch the show, I knew that we were going to make history together. I wasn’t certain that it would be with this show; it was still taking shape but these guys had something special,” Sarandos said of meeting the Duffer Brothers for the first time.

“The launch of Stranger Things established The Duffer Brothers as world class creators and Netflix as a destination for event entertainment and now, 10 years and 5 seasons later, history continues to be made,” he went on.

Sarandos reflected on the impact “Stranger Things” has had on pop culture and the broader cultural landscape. The show has “spawned toys, games, experiences, clothing, award winning and best selling music, an animated spin off, a Broadway show and soon enough, a spin off series too,” he wrote.

Sarandos concluded: “Thank You to the entire cast and all of the crews that take fans to Hawkins and to the Upside Down and changed TV forever.”