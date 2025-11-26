Two pedestrians hit, killed on same night along Nevada Street identified

Two pedestrians who were struck and killed by drivers the same night along Nevada Street have been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sharee Harris, 46, was crossing Nevada Street, near Gordon Avenue, at about 6:15 p.m. Nov. 6 when a driver traveling south on Nevada hit her, according to Spokane Police Department Officer Daniel Strassenberg, department spokesman.

Nearly three hours later, Keith Gilbreath, 53, was hit by a pickup in the parking lot of Lilac Lanes & Casino, located on Magnesium Road just off Nevada Street, Strassenberg said. Both Harris and Gilbreath died at the scenes.

The medical examiner’s office said both pedestrians died of blunt-force injuries and ruled the deaths accidents.

Strassenberg said Tuesday neither driver was charged.