‘We just want him to wake up’: Spokane-area teen Brody Three Stars in coma after being hit by accused drunken driver

After the car he was in was hit by a drunken driver over the weekend, Spokane-area teenager Brody Three Stars remained in a coma as of Wednesday afternoon.

A student at Mount Spokane High School, the 17-year-old has come in and out of consciousness for much of this week.

“It’s hour-to-hour. There’s no guarantees, but we are really encouraged,” said Three Stars’ aunt Victoria Axel. “He is fighting so hard.”

The crash caused no known spinal or internal damage except for severe brain swelling that has induced his coma. It is unclear when he will wake up.

“Right now, we just want him to wake up. It could take hours, it could take weeks. We just don’t know at this point,” said family friend Christine Brischle, whose son is one of Three Stars’ best friends.

On Wednesday, Three Stars was removed from the intensive care unit. At one point, he waved as his grandparents left his bedside. Axel called it “one of the best signs we’ve had so far.”

Spokane-area teen Brody Three Stars was hit by a drunken driver and has been in the ICU. (Provided by the ThreeStars family)

The teen’s critical condition has caused an outpouring of support from his community. A GoFundMe set up to support his parents and pay for medical expenses had raised more than $61,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Brody’s parents are overwhelmed by the support and also just so incredibly appreciative of all the prayers and the financial support,” said Brischle, who is organizing the fundraiser.

A local star of high school baseball and basketball, Brischle called him a “pogo stick with legs.”

“Brody is one of those kids who want on the field for all seven innings,” she said. “Because of his hustle and his hard work, he makes all the people around him fight that much harder.”

Max Brischle has played with Brody and been his friend since they were in kindergarten. Since the accident, Max Brischle has spent every day by his hospital bed – talking to him and hoping he talks back.

“I tell him that I’m here for him. Everyone’s here for him. He would be so proud,” Max Brischle said. “I just keep telling him he’s gonna be alright. I mean, this is Brody. He’s got it. He’s fighting.”

The crash causing Brody’s injuries occurred around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Matthew Hall, who is accused of drunken driving, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord north on U.S. Highway 395, about 9 miles north of Spokane. Behind him in the same lane was 26-year-old Brooke Goins, driving a 2004 Dodge Ram with 26-year-old Abigail Goins and an 18-month-old girl as passengers.

Hall neared the right turn for West Russell Lane, where the vehicle Brody was in, a 2017 Subaru Legacy, was waiting at the stop sign to turn onto U.S. 395. Three Stars’ 17-year-old friend was driving, and Brody was in the passenger seat.

Hall drove his Honda through the adjacent ditch, crossing onto Russell Lane and colliding with the car Three Stars was in. The Subaru was pushed into traffic on Route 395, colliding with the Goins’ pickup.

Hall fled the scene on foot and was later found hiding in a nearby shed. He has since been charged with vehicular assault, and a judge set his bond at $25,000. The two injured teens were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. His friend was discharged after being treated for broken ribs.

Christine Brischle said the family was “extremely disappointed” that Hall’s bail was not higher and that she hopes he is not released.

“People like that who put other lives in danger should never be behind a wheel,” she said.

As Three Stars’ friends and family wait for him to wake up, Max Brischle knows he will play baseball with him again.

“I just want to assure people that while this is super scary, those who know Brody have no doubt that this is just one obstacle in his journey, and it won’t be long before we’re going to see Brody back on the field, back in the classroom and back on the court. And I cannot wait for that time,” he said.