What to stream: Fresh films sure to please at your holiday gathering

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Every Thanksgiving, I pride myself on providing one of the most important offerings to the celebration that is often overlooked: the post-meal movie.

This crucial element is often overlooked, but has the ability to make or a break a night. Imagine: your entire group is stuffed and exhausted from cooking and eating all day. Everyone wants to flop on the couch and digest something entertaining, but without planning, one can easily end up in a dreaded scroll hole.

You’ll want something funny or cheering that will go down easily and be over in two hours or less, a shared experience to bond over that will please most viewers of all ages. It is my sincere honor to cull through the films of the year and select the best choices for this activity so that you can queue up the film, have it ready and waiting, no fuss or debate.

In the past, I’ve recommended films that have become instant holiday classics, like Alexander Payne’s sweet and sour boarding school dramedy “The Holdovers” (on Starz or for rent) and rousing music films like “Wild Rose” (on Kanopy and Tubi), starring this season’s Oscar front-runner, Jessie Buckley, and classics like “The Commitments,” streaming on Peacock. But those are repeat offenders and we need a fresh batch of surprising and underseen films to stream that will delight your family even more than “Wicked: For Good.”

But if you are heading to the theater with the family this weekend, check out “Rental Family,” a sweet, life-affirming film about the power of human connection, starring Brendan Fraser as an American actor in Tokyo who ends up with an unconventional new gig.

Much like “The Holdovers” instantly established itself as a holiday classic, say hello to this year’s new annual rewatch, the indie charmer “The Baltimorons.” Jay Duplass co-wrote and directed this Christmas Eve-set film, starring Michael Strassner and Liz Larsen, loosely based on Strassner’s life experiences. He stars as a newly sober man who ends up on an adventure across Baltimore with his dentist (Larsen) after chipping a tooth. The film is a modern “Harold and Maude” in that it features a connection between an older woman and a younger man, but also in that it tackles the hard, dark parts of existence in order to discover that life is for the living. If you don’t swoon by the time “Someone to Watch Over Me” hits the soundtrack, check your pulse. Rent “The Baltimorons” on Amazon and iTunes.

If music’s on your mind, hit play on “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” now on Prime Video (and available for rent elsewhere). A washed-up rock star (Tom Basden) arrives on a small British isle for a gig, only to discover that his quirky host (Tim Key) is a wealthy superfan who has essentially booked him for a private concert – and he’s invited his ex partner (musical and romantic), played by Carey Mulligan, for an unofficial reunion. Poignant, funny and filled with great folk tunes, “The Ballad of Wallis Island” scratches that British humor itch, conveys a lightweight, affecting tale, and is held together by Key’s offbeat performance. It’s a bit like a nicer “Withnail and I.” Stream it on Prime Video or rent it elsewhere.

For a Friendsgiving, give “One of Them Days,” now on Netflix, a whirl. Starring Keke Palmer and musician SZA, who demonstrates her comedy chops, this raucous L.A. comedy is the second coming of “Friday,” as two friends embark on an insane journey throughout Inglewood, California, when they realize they don’t have the rent. For a crowd of pals, this will slay. Watch it on Netflix.

Another equally hilarious choice is “Splitsville,” an open marriage sex farce starring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino. While this is probably not for younger kids or grandparents due to the frank sex talk and male nudity (though don’t let me tell you what your grandma can or cannot see), this film is such a comedic gem about the absurdity of modern relationships. Perhaps best for a couple (or two). Rent it on all platforms.

If you’re up for a documentary, Ben Stiller’s new doc, “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost” is now streaming on Apple TV. This radically honest and gently revealing film is a tribute to his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, their extensive comedy career, and to their family, warts and all. Stiller does not shy away from sharing everything, as he and his sister go through the deep archive left by his father, Jerry. Fascinating, and it’s a real treat that he shares his parents – and himself – so generously with the audience. Stream it on Apple TV.