Ask the doctors: Stragegies for surviving the holiday season

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My question is about the holidays, and it’s two parts. The to-do list just seems to get longer each year, and I’m already feeling stressed-out. Also, I just turned 44 and I don’t recover from the eating and drinking like I used to. Do you have any realistic ideas other than “just say no”?

Dear Reader: The holidays can be too much of a good thing for many of us. Health surveys find that in the weeks between Thanksgiving and the start of the new year, people sleep less, eat and drink much more, and as the season plays out, feel increasingly bad about all of it. Add in the increasing pressure to put together the perfect holiday – think of it as the Instagram effect – and a time of year when we seek warmth and community can feel more like an endurance test.

Rather than completely opting out of the holidays, try a gentle edit. Choose a few moments that bring genuine pleasure – maybe a twilight walk, trying a new cookie recipe or watching a Hallmark movie with your phone turned off. Schedule these in, one or two per week, just as you would any social obligation. Small pauses can be an antidote to the relentless pace of the season and restore your sense of enjoyment. They can also give you a second wind to face your holiday obligations and the breathing room to enjoy them.

Eating and drinking are a big part of this time of year, and it’s important to have a plan. Last week, we looked at food strategies. Now let’s focus on drinking. In a season of open bars and “just one more” rounds, be strategic. Create a template for how you will navigate the alcohol at any gathering. The buzzy enjoyment of a cocktail or glass of wine comes with a physical price. It disrupts sleep, your immune system takes a hit, your liver works overtime and blood sugar takes big swings. This can leave you feeling tired and irritable and, as research has shown, even more vulnerable to junk food cravings the next day.

Set a drinking limit before each event, including the option to not drink at all. When you do plan to indulge, have something in your stomach first. Start with at least a snack before the event. Then double down by making the protein and high-fiber foods your first stop. They will help stabilize blood sugar, keep you feeling full and slow the effects of alcohol. You can also start with something nonalcoholic to quench thirst. When you do switch to adult beverages, track not just how many, but also portion size. If you’re having more than one drink, you can alternate with something nonalcoholic.

Pacing yourself with food, drink and your commitments is practicing preventive medicine in real time. You’re setting the stage for better sleep, steadier mood and the energy to enjoy the things you love about this season.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.