Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw deck the Spokane Tribe Casino as part of their Christmas tour

From staff reports

Two multi-Platinum artists in the form of Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw are rolling through Spokane on their special West Coast Christmas tour.

Caillat first found success on MySpace before the release of her debut album, “Coco,” in 2007. The record reached the Billboard top five and has since been certified Platinum three times.

She has become known for massive singles like “Bubbly,” “Fallin’ for You,” “Realize” and “Lucky” with Jason Mraz.

In September, the multi-time Grammy Award-winner released a duets album featuring reimagined versions of older hits as well as new songs featuring artists like Maren Morris, Lee Brice and Maddie & Tae.

DeGraw found immediate success with his debut album “Chariot” and the multi-Platinum single “I Don’t Want to Be.” The track was also chosen as the theme song for the CW drama series “One Tree Hill.”

DeGraw has become known for his expressive contemporary sound as well as other songs like “Not Over You,” “She Sets the City on Fire” and more.

Caillat and DeGraw have collaborated on multiple tracks together, with their most recent being a duet of the Christmas classic “Let It Snow.” Now, they’re going on a limited Christmas tour that will feature their own hits as well as songs from their Christmas projects and duets.

Caillat and DeGraw will be performing at the Spokane Tribe Casino next Thursday, and tickets starting at $74.93 can be purchased through AXS.