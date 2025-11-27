Kevin Spacey faces 3 more sexual assault claims in London court

By Bryan Alexander USA Today

Actor Kevin Spacey will reportedly face three more civil claims of sexual assault at London’s High Court.

BBC News reported Wednesday that three men have sued Spacey, claiming that they were assaulted between 2000 and 2013. During a London High Court hearing, a provisional trial date was set for Oct. 12.

Spacey, 66, has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing. The Academy Award-winning actor has formally denied two of the claims and has yet to file a defense to the third, which was submitted in September, according to Sky News.

A London jury cleared Spacey of nine sexual offense charges at a high-profile 2023 criminal trial.

One man alleges that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him on about 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005. Another met Spacey at a London Old Vic theater workshop and claims he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” as a result of a 2008 assault, according to BBC.