Chickens in jail: Prisoners are nursing sick poultry back to health

Officer Anika Schäfer, left, with Ryan and Manuel, is responsible for the prison’s chicken project. The inmates take care of young chickens that would otherwise end up at the slaughterhouse. (German Press Agency)

By Yuriko Wahl-Immel German Press Agency

CASTROP-RAUXEL, Germany – Chickens are darting across the grounds of a North Rhine Westphalia, Germany correctional facility.

They can roam freely but are also fenced in, being cared for and nurtured by several men who are incarcerated at the open prison .

The prisoners’ mission is to save these chickens’ lives. They nurse young sick poultry that were marked for the slaughterhouse.

Currently, Ryan, 23, Manuel, 35, and Marco, 42, are primarily responsible for the many chickens and two roosters. If one of the creatures escapes, the inmates have to catch it. They are highly committed to their work.

“The hardened, muscular offender sometimes sheds a tear when the sick, suffering chickens arrive here,” says prison officer and project leader Anika Schäfer.

Since the project began here a decade ago, many inmates have “passionately” fed the animals, organized clean homes for them, and maintained the area, she says.

It is a popular job and there is a long waiting list for this activity in the less supervised section.

A few prisons work with animals in some other federal states, such as Berlin or Baden-Württemberg. But when it comes to poultry, North Rhine-Westphalia is a leader. In NRW, there are five locations with prison chicken projects. But the most chickens are to be found at the Castrop-Rauxel correctional facility, which has more than 120.

Peace of mindRyan had never had anything to do with chickens before now. “But I love animals, and under the given circumstances, it’s the perfect job for me,” he says. He has been in custody for just over two months.

The day starts at 6:40 a.m. with feeding the chickens and changing their water. “Every one or two weeks, we clean the coops – not too often, as the chickens don’t like that.” There is also time for petting the animals, he adds.

Ryan, 23, is serving time after a high fine for perjury in court, he says. Until his release in May, he plans to stay with the chickens. “It’s good for having some peace and clearing your head.” He has grown fond of rooster Rio but has bonded with all of the creatures.

“We call the white chickens Bella; they’re a bit cheekier.” The brown and black ones are all named Frieda.

Rewarding workFellow inmate Manuel, 35, has just “harvested” a small brown egg. He is serving time for fraud and is inside until December. “It’s always nice to work with the animals,” he says.

The days are long, and sometimes he comes just to sit among the clucking chickens and unwind. “At first, you wonder: Am I doing everything right here? You do have a responsibility. But you can tell the chickens are comfortable, and that confirmation is a rewarding feeling.”

The work also involves manual and physical tasks such as paving, repairing coops, and building fences. For Manuel, a gardener and mechanic, this is welcome. “When I go back to my room in the evening, I’ve achieved my daily goal.”

Beneficial for both sidesThe prison houses some 350 inmates and they can move freely in the prison grounds. Some work in the kitchen, others in the locksmith’s shop, or at the carpentry. Some, after a security check, are allowed to leave for a few hours for jobs in the city, outside the prison walls. Open detention is intended to prepare inmates for everyday life after release, says prison spokesman Marc Marin.

The chicken coop benefits everyone involved, says Marin. The work is meaningful and requires planning and organization. It has been proven that working with animals can reduce aggression. Plus, the prison chicken coop generates around 200 eggs weekly. They are collected and sold to staff.

Job is not for everyone“You need to have a good hand with animals, be reliable, and able to pitch in,” says Schäfer. Inmates with physical or psychological limitations, for whom work in the workshops is too demanding, are gladly accepted. The prison is now training a fourth inmate.

Working with chickens sometimes brings out “very sensitive and empathetic” sides in inmates, the state justice ministry says. Even reserved prisoners often blossom, making progress with social skills, stress resilience, and self-esteem.

Inmate Marco, 42, is currently working on the clay soil – curious chickens watch from the edge of the wheelbarrow. “I’m 80% severely disabled and thought I could make my life easier with several fraud cases,” he says.

He regrets this. “The work with the chickens is creative and a lot of fun. When I’m out again, I see several opportunities. Maybe I could work in an animal shelter or a pet shop.”