Davenport Hotel launches new holiday tradition with inaugural tree-lighting celebration

By Carly Dykes For The Spokesman-Review

For the first time, the Historic Davenport Hotel opened its doors Friday evening for a new holiday tradition, welcoming Spokane residents and visitors to officially kick off the holiday season in the heart of downtown .

Live classical music filled the historic Davenport as hundreds of families wandered between themed rooms. Children lined up for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, wrote letters for a designated North Pole mailbox and watched Christmas movies in nearby screening rooms. Specialty food and drink stations served seasonal treats and beverages, and the Davenport’s famous peanut brittle.

“The Davenport hotels have always been a pillar in the community,” said Melissa Green, the vice president and managing area director of the Davenport Hotel. “There were so many people that came through the Davenport for Christmas… I thought, well, wouldn’t it be really cool to start a tradition?”

At 5:40 p.m., the main attraction – a two-story Christmas tree decorated with over 10,000 lights and ornaments – came to life as the Mount Spokane Youth Choir performed holiday classics.

The celebration comes just days before Christmas Tree Elegance, one of Spokane’s longest-standing holiday fundraisers, returns. The event, which takes place in the Historic Davenport and River Park Square, features professionally decorated themed trees raffled to support the Spokane Symphony and attracts thousands of visitors each holiday season.

“This hotel has been here for 111 years,” Green said. “I think it’s really the feeling of being in this hotel and the feeling of being part of the community. It’s the magic of the season.”

Green said interest in the inaugural tree lighting far exceeded expectations, and the Davenport is already preparing for next year’s lighting, which will be held annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“Each time we posted on Facebook, we saw more people interested,” Green said. “When there were over 9,000 people interested, we were a little nervous.”

The Hanson Family, who came to support their daughter, a sophomore in Mount Spokane High School’s choir, said they hope to return every year.

“Our mom wants to someday take her grandchildren to the Davenport, have dinner, watch the tree lighting, take them Christmas shopping and stay the night,” said Malia Hanson.

Amy Hanson said one of the most special parts of the night was the chance for families to celebrate together.

“It is fun to see generations of families down, having dinner and all dressed up, taking their pictures,” Amy Hanson said. “It’s just a fun gathering.”

Green said the hotel’s staff spent weeks developing the different stations and activities. The goal, she said, was to build an event that offered something for children and adults alike.

“It was a full team effort,” Green said. “Everyone brought a different idea to the table, and we wanted to make sure we had something for everybody.”