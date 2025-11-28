Eastern Washington women’s basketball earns hard-fought win, tops Nevada in Portland

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Eastern Washington overcame a poor shooting performance, used a third-quarter run to build a lead and outlasted nonconference foe Nevada for a 58-57 win Saturday in the Portland Invitational at Chiles Center.

It was a hard-fought victory for Eastern (3-3), which survived an anxious finish. EWU surged on an 11-2 rally in the third and went up by eight points early in the fourth quarter on forward Kourtney Grossman’s 3, but the Wolf Pack (4-3) hung around, then cut their deficit to 56-55 on a layup with 19 seconds left.

EWU’s Caitie Gingras hit a pair of free throws before Nevada’s Chloe Williams connected on a tip-in with 2 seconds left. The Wolf Pack fouled and Eastern guard Ella Gallatin missed both free throws, but there wasn’t enough time for Nevada to get another shot off.

Grossman had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallatin added 15 points for Eastern, which shot 24 of 76 (31.6%) from the field and 4 of 26 (15.4%) on 3s. Nevada was held to 39.7% shooting and 0 of 7 from distance.