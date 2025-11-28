Idaho women’s basketball extends winning streak to five, breezes past Colgate

From staff reports

IRVINE, California – It’s been an impressive run in nonconference play for the Idaho women’s basketball team, which extended its winning streak to five on Friday with another lopsided victory.

The Vandals routed Colgate 82-53 at Bren Events Center in a UC Irvine Tournament game. Idaho (6-1), which ranks 17th nationally in scoring offense, has won three straight games in blowout fashion, averaging 86.7 points per game in those matchups.

Idaho took its first double-digit lead early in the second quarter after a 24-point first. The Vandals led 38-28 at halftime, then pulled away in the third, outscoring the Raiders (4-2) 25-11 in the period.

Junior guard Hope Hassmann led Idaho with 17 points and senior forward Debora dos Santos contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Vandals outrebounded Colgate 50-36. Idaho shot 32 of 71 (45.1%) from the floor and just 5 of 27 (18.5%) from 3-point range, but held the Raiders to 16 of 53 (30.2%) on field goals and 1 of 10 on 3s.