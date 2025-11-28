Letters to the Editor for Friday, Nov. 28

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Why science education funding is vital

It’s no secret – the climate crisis is changing our world. Kids know it too. News reports about global natural disasters. Summer days spent inside due to extreme heat and smoke concerns. Arguments around the Thanksgiving table, because “climate change” has become heavily politicized. Kids are naturally curious about what is happening to the world – and building their knowledge now prepares them for future action.

Climate education is widely supported: 74% of Americans believe schools should incorporate climate change into curricula. Good-faith naysayers worry that climate education will cause blame or despair – but it doesn’t have to be dramatic and hopeless, nor force a political opinion. Instead, students can experiment hands-on, engage with local environments, and think critically about solutions.

Outreach programs like the Gonzaga University Climate Institute’s Literacy Project have delivered lessons about topics like renewable energy and climate forecasting, supporting thousands of students across Spokane and increasing knowledge and care about the environment. But this program was one of many impaired by statewide cuts.

In the 2025-27 budget, our governor gutted all funding for climate, environmental and outdoor education. This not only prevents dedicated educators from meaningfully teaching about climate change, but it limits opportunities that get kids outside and learning from the world around them. Students need this education – and we all need this education, to build a sustainable and resilient future. Contact your legislator today and urge them to prioritize and vote for the funding of these critical school opportunities.

Caroline Lander and Sean Mullins

Spokane

Political change needed

Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis is calling for the complete elimination of property taxes in the U.S. This was well received because most people hate property taxes.

It is obvious that this is an establishment strategy to intentionally eliminate local government and have the state run our cities, counties, schools and other public entities. Your state government will decide what you can do with your property. You will be paying more taxes to fund everything along with paying for all the socialist urban problems and programs.

Losing self-governance means the death of rural America. This is their plan. They are entirely dependent on our rural resources, economics and tax revenue, but without any representation in government.

I am launching a campaign to join Eastern Washington with northern Idaho and create a new state representing the Inland NW region. The new state would have a population of about 1,788,000, making it about No. 40 in population and No. 0 in size. Spokane, Washington, is already considered the capital of the Inland NW, so it would be the likely choice for the new state capital. This isn’t a new proposal, but it s likely now or never.

For more information visit InlandNW.org.

Paul Sand

White Bird, Idaho